Furby! Tamagotchi! Tickle Me Elmo! The 10 Most Iconic Products You Could Find at Toys 'R' Us

This week, Bloomberg reported that Toys “R” Us Inc. would soon be liquidating its U.S.-based bankrupt stores.

The previously go-to plaything giant has not found a buyer or succeeded in reaching a negotiation to restructure its debts to lenders, the outlet reports, leading the U.S. division’s closing to become more imminent by the day.

“The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus,” company CEO Dave Brandon said in a January letter to customers, according to Business Insider, after the retailer announced it would be closing 182 stores nationwide in February.

The sad news amid stiff competition from companies like Wal-Mart and Amazon is enough to make anyone who grew up taking trips to Toys “R” Us with their birthday money feel a bit nostalgic. For that reason, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 most iconic toys one could pick up at Toys “R” Us.

Barbie Dream House and Furby Toys R Us

1. Barbie Dreamhouse: A multi-story, all-pink fantasy home with a working elevator and no one to have to room with except maybe Skipper? A dream, indeed.

2. Furby: This teachable critter was all the rage over the 1998 holiday season.

Cabbage Patch Kids doll and Easy-Bake Oven Toys R Us

3. Cabbage Patch Kids: The ’80s precursor to ’90s kids’ obsession with Magic Nursery dolls (remember the one that came with a fake belly?), each of these newborns came with its own unique name and the exact same face.

4. Easy Bake Oven: You know that saying that everything tastes better when you make it yourself? That should’ve been the tagline for this contraption that we all still know and love today.

Tamagotchi and Tickle Me Elmo Toys R Us

5. Tamagotchi: Virtual-pet keychains came in a variety of colors and different brands (e.g., Nano Baby), but the Tamagotchi was the original. Regardless of the type you nabbed circa 1997, you could definitely count on accidentally starving it to death by noon.

6. Tickle Me Elmo: Another late ’90s gem that was hard to find come Christmas time. But let’s not forget Elmo’s penchant to burst out into laughter when you’re just trying to enjoy a quiet evening but then remember you need to check all your door locks. Immediately.

Ty Beanie Babies JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP/Getty

Pet Rock Al Freni/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty

7. Ty Beanie Babies: Ah, 1996: the year of the Spice Girls, Scream and these overpriced-yet-adorable stuffed animals whose “Teenie” versions tweens’ parents were so over going to McDonald’s for.

8. Pet Rock: The quintessential ’70s toy that was one of the earliest examples of being able to market literally anything to kids.

Teddy Ruxpin James Keyser/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty

Stretch Armstrong Tristan Fewings/Getty

9. Teddy Ruxpin: Literally the most parent-loved toy on this list considering it was basically a babysitter for any ’80s child who needed story time before bed and wasn’t prone to animatronic-induced nightmares.

10. Stretch Armstrong: As long as you didn’t accidentally (or deliberately) rip this Speedo-clad dude’s “skin” to reveal the disturbing dark goo inside, seeing how far he could stretch truly did make for hours of entertainment.