Tori Spelling's Family Embraces the 'Luck of the Irish' While Together on St. Patrick's Day

Tori Spelling celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a little help from her family!

On Sunday, the 44-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted a series of photos on social media documenting the festive day, which she enjoyed alongside husband Dean McDermott and their five children: daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and baby Beau, who turned 1 earlier this month.

Alongside a picture of the family’s green outfits — and Spelling’s bright green lipstick — the actress shared how happy she was that we were able to spend the holiday together.

“Yesterday we had the #luckoftheirish🍀 We celebrated #stpatricksday as a family!” she wrote, adding that both she and her 9-year-old daughter Stella were responsible for putting together the group’s green looks.

The family’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration comes amid a chaotic couple of weeks for Spelling and McDermott.

On March 1, police were called to the couple’s home over a “disturbance.” LAPD Officer Drake Madison told PEOPLE the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed, although he could not confirm who placed the call.

Although the couple celebrated their son Beau’s first birthday on March 2, days later — on March 8 — McDermott called the police to check on his wife after she left their house, according to TMZ. Police reportedly surrounded her doctor’s office in Thousand Oaks, California before ultimately determining that both Spelling and the children were okay, according to TMZ.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Spelling is “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed,” noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young kids at home.

“The last year has been really tough on Tori,” said another insider. “She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage. She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually.”

“Tori and Dean have their ups and downs,” added the source. “But they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”

Things seem to be on the mend between the couple, however, as they were photographed kissing earlier this week while filming scenes in Malibu for what TMZ reported is a Sharknado TV commercial.