Tori Spelling‘s 4-month-old son Beau Dean is the youngest of her five children, but according to his mom, he may be more mature than he looks.

Sharing photos of her baby boy’s dark-green nursery in her Los Angeles-area home, the 44-year-old television star admits that the design was partly a result of how she felt about Beau’s personality — before he was even born!

“After decorating four nurseries before Beau, I was inspired to do an ‘anti-nursery’ vibe and décor,” Spelling says. “Even when I was pregnant with Beau, I felt he was an old soul. Very wise little man. I wanted a nursery for him that felt chic and elevated — taking ‘nursery’ to the next level.”

The hybrid vibe and specific shade of green Spelling chose — malachite — weren’t without careful consideration. “I’m a big fan of the ‘modage’ look (modern and vintage mixed),” she explains. “Malachite is a stone that has always inspired my creative and positive energy, and I wanted to share that with my son.”

“I pulled the deeper green from the malachite stone and paired that with a darker elevated blue. A fresh take on ‘baby boy’ colors,” Spelling explains, admitting she chose malachite for the nursery from “the moment I found out I was having a boy.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum — also mom to Finn Davey, 5 next month, Hattie Margaret, 5½, Stella Doreen, 9, and Liam Aaron, 10, with husband Dean McDermott — discusses how she wanted a “mid-century modern feel” for the space, mixing antiques she picked up in Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Palm Springs, California.

One such find? An antique megaphone, which Spelling snagged for Beau’s nursery for a sweet reason. “My dad [the late Aaron Spelling], in college, was the Yell Leader with the cheerleading squad,” she says. “I loved seeing his photos with the giant megaphone.”

“When I was visiting Palm Springs recently with my family, I stumbled upon an antique megaphone just like the one my dad used and it was in Beau’s green nursery color,” she recalls. “It felt like a nice homage to my father having it in Beau’s nursery.”

One of the star’s favorite parts of her son’s sleep space, she shares, is the custom-made Skylar Crib and 4-drawer dresser with changing tray by Newport Cottages.

“[Newport Cottages] take the ‘nursery’ out of nursery furniture,” Spelling praises the brand. “Because of their chic design, Beau’s dresser will be able to evolve design-wise in our home as Beau grows.”

Other standout items in the room include a Project Nursery Baby Monitor System, Dekor Diaper Pail, 4moms rockaRoo, Monte Jackson Rocker and Hatch Baby Grow Smart Changing Pad — which doubles as a scale.

“We love the Hatch Baby Scale,” Spelling says. “Beau was born a preemie and quite small. His doctor wanted him weighed often. This helped ease our mind that Beau was eating and growing enough daily. Very good for parents’ peace of mind!”

The new parents of five even incorporated their youngest child‘s name into his room décor in a unique way. “Dean came up with the idea of having ‘Beau = bow ties.’ Again, finding a creative way to incorporate malachite fabric and a wink at Beau’s name,” Spelling explains of the framed bow-tie art on the wall.

“I called on my friend and designer Chris Wrobleski, who has a chic bow-tie company called Boutaugh, to help design Beau’s Daily Bow Ties,” she adds. “He made seven original bow ties for Baby Beau for the days of the week, and they are framed on his wall.”