Tori Spelling Shows Off Bare Baby Belly While Watching the Super Bowl: ‘Just Kickin It Couchside’

Make room! Pretty soon Tori Spelling‘s family will need to find another spot on the couch for watching sporting events on TV.

The 43-year-old actress showed off her bare baby belly while relaxing and taking in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, as she nears her fifth child’s due date.

“Just #kickinit couchside with my bump and my furboo watching the #superbowl,” she captioned the photo, in which she proudly puts her bump on display while wearing just a black bra and jeans. Her small dog is cuddled up beside her.

Since announcing the family’s “surprise” new addition to PEOPLE in October, Spelling has not shied away from showing off her changing body.

In a photo recently shared on Instagram, with weeks to go until the baby’s March due date, Spelling flaunted her baby belly, declaring herself “#bumpproud.”

“Can’t wait to meet you little man… my little Pisces,” she wrote. “#6weekstogo #littleman #number5.”

#ToriSpelling and her baby bump are enjoying the game! 💕| #Repost @torispelling: Just #kickinit couchside with my bump and my furboo watching the #superbowl A photo posted by People Magazine (@people) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Spelling Is Pregnant! Star Expecting Fifth Child with Dean McDermott

#bumpproud Can't wait to meet you little man… my little Pisces. #6weekstogo #littleman #number5 A photo posted by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

Dean McDermott and Spelling, who have been married since 2006, are already parents to two sons and two daughters: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.

McDermott also has an 18-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage.