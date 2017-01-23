Tori Spelling Shares Baby Bump Photo with ‘6 Weeks to Go’: ‘Can’t Wait to Meet You Little Man’

The countdown is on for Tori Spelling‘s new addition’s big arrival.

In a new photo shared on Sunday, Spelling showed off her baby belly, declaring herself “#bumpproud.”

“Can’t wait to meet you little man… my little Pisces,” Spelling wrote. “#6weekstogo #littleman #number5.”

The actress, who is expecting her and husband Dean McDermott‘s fifth child — a boy — wore a sheer white tee in the picture, and rested her hand on her stomach.

Earlier, she shared a selfie after a date night with McDermott, exhibiting her braided hair ‘do. “Better get in these date nights before babe,” she said.

McDermott, 50, and Spelling, 43, are already parents to two sons and two daughters: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed Spelling’s pregnancy in October, with the star calling it a “total surprise.”

She shared, “This baby happened at the best time. Nothing is ever perfect, but I’m so madly in love with my husband and with our kids. The idea of adding to that is such a blessing.”