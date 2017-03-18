‘Baby’s First Holiday!’ Tori Spelling’s Newborn Son Beau Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Tori Spelling has her very own adorable little leprechaun.

The mother of five celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Friday with her newborn son Beau Dean. “It’s #BabyBeau’s 1st Holiday! He’s rocking the shamrock green for #stpatricksday,” Spelling, 43, captioned an Instagram photo of her 15-day-old baby boy in a green onesie.

The 90210 alum and husband of 10 years Dean McDermott welcomed their fifth child together on March 2.

It's #BabyBeau 's 1st Holiday! He's rocking the shamrock green for #stpatricksday A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: St. Patrick’s Day By the Numbers

“We are over the moon in love with baby Beau. He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family,” Spelling exclusively told PEOPLE earlier this month.

Spelling and McDermott are also parents to Finn, 4½, Hattie, 5, Stella, 8½, and Liam, 9½. McDermott, 50, also has an 18-year-old son named Jack from his previous marriage.

The former reality star couple revealed their baby news exclusively to PEOPLE in October.