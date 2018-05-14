Tori Spelling Gushes Over Her 5 Kids, Says Baby Beau Arrived When Family 'Needed a Little Hope'

Five times the fun!

Tori Spelling celebrated Mother’s Day with a special dedication to each of her five children with husband Dean McDermott — daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 11, Finn, 5, and Beau,1. (However, she did not dedicate a post to her mother, Candy Spelling, with whom she’s had a strained relationship.)

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum kicked things off with an adorable photo of herself planting a kiss on the cheek of the son who made her a mom for the first time.

“Liam I loved you from the moment I found out you were growing in my belly. In that one moment I changed,” she said. “Life was no longer seen thru a me lens but a you lens. A little girl dreaming and searching for something became a woman. My sole mission in life became about protecting you. As you grew in my belly I no longer felt alone in life. Someone was always with me. Then you were born. The moment I held your tiny hand and looked into your blue eyes I knew a love I had been searching for my whole life. I love that was unconditional, a love that was completely pure, a love that would be never ending.”

Spelling shared her gratitude that Liam still allows her to call him “Monkey” and give him kisses at age 11.

The 44-year-old actress chose a close-up shot of Stella softly smiling in a pool for a post honoring her first daughter, in which she remembered being “terrified” to learn she was having a baby girl.

“All I had ever wanted was a little girl. But what if I couldn’t handle a girl? Girls can be complicated,” she recalled. “From the moment you were born, you came out screaming loud and proud to make sure the world knew you were there. It was in that moment I knew it would be ok. They placed you in my arms and something clicked. I had my girl. I had been given the blessing in life to mentor a female.”

Spelling said that Stella has taught her mother lessons, especially about love.

“We formed a love I didn’t know two females could have,” the mother of five wrote. “You hugged me and I held on for dear life. You taught me love unlike any I’ve ever felt. Now, you have grown to be such an amazing girl. My mini me when it comes to anything crafty and DIY. And, my teacher in so many ways. You are my rock and I love you to the moon and the stars. I know whatever you decide to do they better watch out… you are a sweet soul that can and will do whatever you set your heart on!”

Hattie was up next, with another picture from a pool day. Spelling recalled how they didn’t learn if she was a boy or girl until her birth, and Hattie had everyone fooled — and continues to keep everyone guessing about what she’ll do next.

“You are the sweetest and most cuddly baby girl but can turn on a dime and have mastered how to put your entire family in their place in a heartbeat!” Spelling said. “We kid that you will either rule the world or destroy it. I’m banking that you will rule the world! You are a strong, smart, funny, and loving soul. A beautiful singer and artist. Such a creative being. Don’t change who you are to fit others needs. Ever! Let them conform to fit yours! I love your sass and tude. You are our wildcard and we love watching every minute of your journey. Can’t wait to see you take over this world!”

Spelling calls Finn her “fighter” after a health scare during her pregnancy almost cost him his life.

“I was terrified when I was six weeks pregnant with you and bled so much I thought I had lost you,” she remembered. “Your heartbeat in my belly was strong and so I held onto you with all my might. We ended up in the hospital for almost 3 months and the chances weren’t good that I would ever hold you in my arms. I talked to you every day and night and told you we would make it. I kept you safe in my belly with the mindset of an Olympian with my goal crossing that finish line and getting the gold. You were the gold medal and anything less was not an option. I had no choice but to believe in fate. And, you were my fate.”

She added, “The day you were born was one of the happiest days of my life. We made it. They placed my Finn in my arms and I haven’t let go since.”

Finally, a post dedicated to “everyone’s baby,” Beau, who arrived after Spelling and McDermott weathered a cheating scandal and came to symbolize “the rebirth” of their relationship.

“Beau, we thought we were done,” she said. “That our family was complete. But, you surprised us all and came at a time when we all needed a little hope. You were that hope. That sunshine of life that came into our family in a very big and meaningful way.”

Spelling also made sure to say “cheers” to her fellow moms with a glass of “Mama Juice” — better known as sparkling rosé.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing women who unselfishly give their love, lives, care, time, energy, heart, and soul everyday into raising all their Amazing human beings,” she wrote from the Paséa Hotel & Spa. “Take a moment to pat yourself on the back because we are creating the future!”

On March 1, police were dispatched over a “disturbance” at Spelling and McDermott’s home. LAPD Officer Drake Madison told PEOPLE the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who placed the call.

The couple went on to celebrate their son Beau’s first birthday on March 2, but six days later McDermott called the police to check on his wife after she left their house, according to TMZ. Police reportedly surrounded her doctor’s office in Thousand Oaks, California, before ultimately determining that both Spelling and the children were okay, according to the outlet.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Spelling was “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed,” noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young kids at home. And since then, they’ve been all smiles together on social media.