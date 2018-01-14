Tori Spelling Shares Photo of Husband Dean McDermott & Son Beau Snuggling: 'So Beautiful to See'

It’s father-son snuggle time!

On Sunday, Tori Spelling shared an adorable photo of her husband Dean McDermott getting some shut-eye with their 10-month-old son Beau Dean — and praised her baby for doing an “amazing” job with his sleep training.

“Baby Beau has done amazing with his sleep training. He has been in his own room, own crib, and only waking up one time a night for a little bottle for the past 4 nights,” she wrote. “We are so proud of him.”

“This morning he woke up at [7 a.m.] He ate and played and by 10am was ready to go back down for his morning nap,” she added. “Just captured this picture of my hubby and babe snuggled on this lazy Sunday morning. So beautiful to see them together. A picture like this makes a wife and moms ❤️swoon! What are you guys doing on this lazy Sunday morning?”

Spelling had previously revealed to PEOPLE that Beau was having a hard time sleeping through the night.

“He has sleep regression,where he was sleeping through the night and now he’s not. He’s up like three times a night,” Spelling told PEOPLE at the 7th annual Santa’s Secret Workshop event in December. “We’re both so sleep deprived, he sleeps in the middle of us and Dean’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I think we would not have had this many kids if they had all slept in the bed.’ ”

She also added that even though McDermott had never been a fan of co-sleeping with the kids — “He’s like, ‘I feel like there has got to be husband and wife time,’ ” said Spelling — the couple can’t help but spoil their last baby a bit.

“He was always adamant so with this last one I was like, ‘He’s coming in bed!’ ” she said. “He is the last one so he’s getting the baby treatment.”

The former 90210 actress also opened up to PEOPLE about how the infant — the youngest of of Spelling and husband McDermott‘s five kids — has become a “symbol” for a new phase of the couple’s marriage.

“I feel like Beau is really the pillar of the rebirth of our relationship because our relationship had to crumble for it to be rebuilt and it was really important that we just start it over,” Spelling added.

She continued, “I think Beau is a symbol of that because he’s the first baby out of all five that we’re raising in a communicative way.”

Spelling and McDermott — who wed in May 2006 —are also parents to Finn Davey, Hattie Margaret, Stella Doreen and Liam Aaron. And while the mom of five once raved about her effortless relationship with McDermott, she admitted that things have certainly changed over the years.

“I look back and I remember doing interviews probably seven years ago … I was like, ‘It’s easy, we don’t have to work at it. We have this great marriage,’ ” she recalled.

“Eleven years later, I’m like, ‘It’s a lot of work.’ It takes work and I took that for granted — I think we both did. We thought, ‘Oh, our relationship just works,’ and the truth is, no relationship just works.”