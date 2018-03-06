Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Are Planning a Big First Birthday Party for Son Beau: Source

Beau Dean is turning 1 in style.

After celebrating their son’s birthday on Friday, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are planning a much bigger bash for their baby boy, a source tells PEOPLE.

On Friday — the day after police responded to a “disturbance” call at their home — the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 44, and McDermott went public with their sweet birthday messages for baby Beau.

“#BeauBeau1 Happy 1st Birthday! Did he just say Beau or Birthday? Ha ha … Daddy @imdeanmcdermott and I ❤ You SO much!!” Spelling captioned a home video on Instagram, shared over a month after her last post.

“Time flys!!! This little dude is 1 today!!!! Happy Birthday Beau Dean McDermott!! We love you!! #littlerockstar #firstbirthday,” McDermott, 51, shared on Instagram that same day.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Tori Spelling and son Beau Tori Spelling/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Proof Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Kids Have the Best (and Most Lavish!) Birthday Parties

A source told PEOPLE following the “disturbance” call that Spelling is “in a tough place” after LAPD officers confirmed they received a “call for service” at 7:17 a.m. on Thursday to Spelling’s Woodland Hills address.

Officer Drake Madison told PEOPLE the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed, with TMZ reporting that Spelling called police Wednesday night because she thought there was someone breaking into her house, but it ended up being McDermott coming home.

“The last year has been really tough on Tori. She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage,” a source revealed to PEOPLE. “[She] internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course, she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually.”

Dean McDermott and son Beau Tori Spelling/Instagram

RELATED: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Celebrate Son’s Birthday Together After “Disturbance” at Their Home

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Spelling and McDermott — who also share children Finn, 5½, Hattie, 6, Stella, 9½, and Liam, 10 — have a history of throwing their children lavish birthday parties, despite their past known financial troubles.

In July, the couple threw Stella an elaborate unicorn-themed party, complete with pony rides, face painting and a colorful birthday cake.

The previous year, Spelling and McDermott’s older daughter celebrated turning 8 with a Geisha-inspired bash, while big brother Liam opted for an arcade-themed party that year.