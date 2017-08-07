STELLA'S #PANDAPOOLPARTY

While Spelling shared a handful of photos from Stella's 7th birthday party — which included lots of pink and a hair bling station for her BFFs — the 90210 star also capped off her 2015 Instagram post with the hashtag, #PandaPoolParty. "For this party I turned to Instagram to find some of the most creative and crafty DIY ladies to help make this into the ultimate Panda Party!" Spelling wrote on her blog, sharing that the party also included a giant panda cake, custom towels and Chinese food to go with the theme, among other décor details.