Proof Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott's Kids Have the Best (and Most Lavish!) Birthday Parties
Despite dealing with financial troubles, the couple never disappoints in throwing over-the-top fêtes for their little ones
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
1 of 17
STELLA'S UNICORN-THEMED PARTY
For her 9th birthday in 2017, Stella, friends and family were treated to face painting, pony rides, piñatas and an elaborately decorated birthday cake. Stella also received a one-of-a-kind unicorn milkshake creation and a large unicorn-themed doughnut cake.
2 of 17
STELLA'S JAPANESE-THEMED PARTY
In 2016, Stella celebrated Japanese culture on her 8th birthday, which featured an array of treats and a giant Geisha-inspired piñata.
3 of 17
LIAM'S ARCADE-THEMED PARTY
Spelling and McDermott went all out for their eldest child Liam's 9th birthday party back in 2016. The couple tapped into their son's love of games, throwing him an arcade-themed get-together appropriately named "#LiamLevel9." Every guest was treated to lunch from a burger truck, a snow cone cart and game controller-inspired cookies.
4 of 17
HATTIE'S RAPUNZEL-THEMED PARTY
Spelling and McDermott's youngest daughter celebrated her 4th birthday back in 2015, ringing in the big day with a bash that included intricately decorated cupcakes, a princess-themed cake and more.
5 of 17
STELLA'S #PANDAPOOLPARTY
While Spelling shared a handful of photos from Stella's 7th birthday party — which included lots of pink and a hair bling station for her BFFs — the 90210 star also capped off her 2015 Instagram post with the hashtag, #PandaPoolParty. "For this party I turned to Instagram to find some of the most creative and crafty DIY ladies to help make this into the ultimate Panda Party!" Spelling wrote on her blog, sharing that the party also included a giant panda cake, custom towels and Chinese food to go with the theme, among other décor details.
6 of 17
LIAM'S MINECRAFT-THEMED PARTY
In 2015, Liam turned 8 and celebrated his big day at Scooter's Jungle with an ode to one of his favorite video games, Minecraft. Everything at the birthday boy's party — from the ice cream cake to the décor — was Minecraft-themed. His friends also each took home a pair of Skechers Game Kicks.
7 of 17
LIAM'S STAR WARS-THEMED PARTY
In 2014, Liam (not pictured) celebrated his 6th birthday with Jedi training (and a battle with Darth Vader!), a dessert table full of Stormtrooper cupcakes, C-3PO pops and sugar cookies with Yoda and Darth Vader icing.
8 of 17
FINN'S PICKUP TRUCK-THEMED PARTY
Pickup trucks were the inspiration for Finn's 2nd birthday bash, which was attended by special guests SpongeBob and Barney back in 2014. "The whole day was so special, and most importantly Finn had an amazing time," Spelling wrote on her blog.
9 of 17
STELLA'S FLOWER POWER PARTY
In addition to her brightly colored five-tiered cake, Stella, then 5, and her pint-sized guests received a visit from Tinker Bell herself, a flower-shaped piñata, a plant pot decorating station and a vibrant dessert table. "We all had such a blast," wrote Spelling in 2013.
10 of 17
HATTIE & FINN'S RODEO-THEMED PARTIES
For Hattie's 2nd and Finn's 1st birthdays in 2013, Spelling and McDermott threw a joint fête that included a home-cooked meal of pulled pork sandwiches, chili in mason jars, cornbread, burgers and hot dogs.
11 of 17
HATTIE'S ALICE IN WONDERLAND-THEMED PARTY
In 2012, Spelling and McDermott's youngest daughter celebrated her 1st birthday with an Alice in Wonderland-themed birthday bash — and everyone dressed for the occasion! Dad was the Mad Hatter and Mom was the Queen of Hearts, while Liam was a miniature version of his father. Stella was Alice, while Finn dressed as the potion that causes Alice to shrink. The birthday girl stood out from the pack in a rainbow tutu.
12 of 17
LIAM'S GHOSTBUSTERS-THEMED PARTY
Leave it to Liam to keep up with the pop culture-inspired fêtes! For his 4th birthday in 2011, Spelling and McDermott's eldest son was honored at a Ghostbusters-themed bash. Guests of the slime-green party snacked on treats from Fatburger and a dessert table by Jenny Cookies, while party favors included Mabel's Labels Loot Bag Combo.
13 of 17
LIAM'S SUPERHERO-THEMED PARTY
Liam to the rescue! In 2010, the family donned their best costumes to ring in Liam's 3rd birthday, which included a Spider-Man cake and loot bags for guests filled with Mabel's Labels Bag Tags and other treats.
14 of 17
STELLA'S BARBIE-THEMED PARTY
Back in 2010, a 2-year-old Stella rang in her second year with a Barbie-themed birthday party that featured lots of pink, a life-size Barbie cake, cupcakes and an assortment of candy.
15 of 17
LIAM'S CARS-THEMED PARTY
In 2009, Liam was treated to a 2nd birthday party with the help of toys from the movie Cars, a car-shaped cake and a performance by his favorite music group, The Jumpitz. "Liam is obsessed with the animated movie Cars," his mom said. "And I made him a little red car racing jumpsuit with a Liam name patch on it." Liam and his friends also enjoyed a blow-up ball pit in his living room and a small petting zoo in the backyard.
16 of 17
STELLA'S LADYBUG-THEMED PARTY
More than 100 people attended the ladybug-themed luncheon, which marked Stella's 1st birthday in 2009. The event featured a tented tennis court with chandeliers, a gardening station where guests and their children could create their own potted plants, a cookie-decorating station, ladybug sprinklers, a ladybug insect zoo, face paintings and pony rides.
17 of 17
LIAM'S MONKEY-THEMED PARTY
Sticking to Liam's nickname Monkey, the McDermott family threw Liam a monkey-themed birthday party for his 1st birthday in 2008.
