Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Share a Sweet Family Outing with All 5 of Their Kids

No paws about it, this family loves their animals!

On Saturday, Tori Spelling shared a sweet moment with her whole family — including all five of her children — at the Much Love Animal Rescue’s Spoken Woof in Venice Beach, California.

The 44-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wore a crushed velvet dress layered over a white t-shirt and jeans — which she accessorized by holding a sweet puppy —while her 50-year-old husband Dean McDermott stood next to her, carrying their 7-month-old son Beau. The couple was also surrounded by the rest of their children: Hattie, 5, Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and Stella, 9.

Spelling — who has reportedly settled her personal injury lawsuit against Benihana — recently posted an adorable Instagram celebrating the joys and challenges of having five children.

“This Is Five. LIFE is chaotic, loud, challenging, hysterical, fun, never boring, messy, exciting, loving, tiring, and at times down right crazy. But, it’s my life. My family. My 5 loves. I wouldn’t change it for anything. I ❤️ you Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau. #ThisIsFive,” she wrote.

A noted animal lover, in September Spelling revealed that two of her dogs had been attacked — and one almost killed — by a coyote.

In an email to PEOPLE, she elaborated on the dramatic scene, explaining that her pup Musso escaped in her own yard with the four bites, but Ferris, who ran to her neighbor’s yard, was not so lucky.

“[Our neighbor’s] wife was inside and heard coyotes attacking a small dog who was screaming. She screamed to her husband who was just getting in his car to go to work to help. He grabbed a broom and ran full force up the hill chasing the coyotes away,” Spelling said. The coyotes — who were “shaking Ferris like a rag doll,” the neighbor recounted — dropped him, but he was bleeding from his neck and couldn’t walk.

The neighbor ran Ferris to the local animal hospital, put down a deposit and claimed the pup — whom he nicknamed Champ — as his own, so doctors could get started on emergency care. “At that point he’d lost a lot of blood and wasn’t breathing well,” Spelling added.

“Literally we went to the hospital to say goodbye and he pulled through and Ferris, we hope, is coming home today,” Spelling added on Instagram live at the time. “If they hadn’t acted so quickly, Ferris, who I have had for 15 years, would be dead. He’s a little miracle. No one at the vet can believe how truly lucky he is.”

“We owe Robert and his wife Esmeralda everything,” she continued. “They have a 2-year-old and we have had him over playing with the kids the last two days. He loves seeing our other animals and scootering on our tennis court. It’s nice to know there are still good people in this world.”