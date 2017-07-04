Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott‘s financial woes didn’t prevent them from hosting a whimsical and lavish birthday bash for their eldest daughter, Stella.

The proud parents organized a unicorn-themed 9th birthday party for their second oldest child on Saturday. Spelling, 44, and McDermott, 50, who married in 2006, welcomed their friends and family to a fun celebration, complete with unicorn horn headbands.

Also in attendance were the couple’s four other children: Liam, 10, Hattie, 5, Finn, 4, and 4-month-old Beau. McDermott is also dad to 18-year-old son Jack.

Unicorn hair done by Tori! Cousin Stella's party day – unicorns unite 🦄 @torispelling #unicorn #cousins #birthday #funday A post shared by Randy Spelling (@randyspelling) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Birthday party #2 a big success! Happy belated birthday party for Cousin Stella. #birthdayparty #birthdaygirl #stellamcdermott A post shared by Bill Horn (@thebillhorn) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

In photos obtained by E! News, guests, including 90210 costar Jennie Garth, Tori’s mother Candy Spelling and her brother Randy Spelling, were also treated to face painting, pony rides, piñatas and an elaborately decorated birthday cake.

Tori and Stella, whose birthday is June 9, have been celebrating her birth month with all things unicorn. Stella received a one-of-a-kind unicorn milkshake creation and a large unicorn-themed donut cake.

And the #unicorn milkshake creation @bigdsburgers created for Stella to celebrate her 9th bday ( remember the days when bdays lasted an entire weekend?) This was an edible work of ART! A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

The birthday party was hosted just weeks after the mother of five was ordered to pay $220,000 to City National Bank in a default judgment.

According to court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, the couple had been ordered to pay off a default judgement to City National Bank totaling $202,066.10, and Spelling had separately been ordered to pay $17,730.56: a grand total of $219,796.66.