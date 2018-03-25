Tori Spelling Says Her 5 Kids ‘Genuinely Love Each Other’s Company’: ‘Makes My Heart Swoon’

Tori Spelling loves how well her little ones get along!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 44, celebrated the sunshine on Sunday with her and husband Dean McDermott’s children: daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and Beau, who turned 1 earlier this month.

“It’s family #sundayfunday … Let’s get this party started!” the actress wrote alongside a sweet picture of her children playing together outside.

“We got the sun ☀ back and we are excited to spend the day outdoors! I ❤ that all of my 5 kiddos that range in age from 1 to 11 genuinely love each other’s company and play so well together. Makes this #mamabear ‘s ❤swoon!” she added.

Earlier this week, Spelling gushed over how much she’s enjoyed being able to watch “all 5 of my babes blossom.”

“It’s the 1st day of #spring … I can’t believe my 4th ‘bud’ Finn has blossomed into this strong beautiful funny and kind 5 year old flower,” she captioned an adorable slideshow of photos of the mother-son pair. “I love watching all 5 of my babes blossom. I water them with love daily and empower them to grow to their fullest potential. #Liam #Stella #Hattie#Finn #Beau #WatchingMyGardenGrow.”

Spelling has been spending plenty of time with her family after a chaotic few weeks earlier this month.

On March 1, police were dispatched over a “disturbance” at the family home. LAPD Officer Drake Madison told PEOPLE the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who placed the call, but according to the audio dispatch call obtained by The Blast and TMZ, the issue involved a “female” with a possible “mental illness.”

The couple went on to celebrate their son Beau’s first birthday on March 2, but days later — on March 8 — McDermott called the police to check on his wife after she left their house, according to TMZ. Police reportedly surrounded her doctor’s office in Thousand Oaks, California, before ultimately determining that both Spelling and the children were okay, according to the outlet.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Spelling is “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed,” noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young kids at home.

“The last year has been really tough on Tori,” said another insider. “She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage. She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course, she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually.”

However, the insider added that even though “Tori and Dean have their ups and down” the couple “love each other and family is most important to both of them.”