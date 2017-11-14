Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw Grace are parents!

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Mabel Jane Grace, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, E! News reports.

Reps for the actors did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

In August, Hinshaw Grace, 28, confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram.

We all got fancy today thanks to @nessiefelice and the fabulous tea party she organized for baby Grace. ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Ashley Grace (Hinshaw) (@ashley_hinshaw) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Grace, 39. tied the knot with the True Detective actress in the Santa Barbara area of California in May 2016, a little over two years after they began dating and 16 months after they were engaged.

The actor is the latest member of That ’70s Show cast to become a parent.

Laura Prepon and her fiancé Ben Foster welcomed their first child, a baby girl, over the summer. In addition, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcomed their second child, son Dimitri Portwood, who turns 1 on Nov. 30. The couple is also parents of daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 3.

Former cast member and Kutcher’s The Ranch costar Danny Masterson is a father to 3-year-old daughter Fianna Francis.