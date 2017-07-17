Tad Hamilton? More like Dad Hamilton!

Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw Grace look to be expecting their first child. The couple was spotted headed to lunch at Sweet Butter Kitchen on Saturday — with a baby belly along for the ride.

Reps for the actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: That ’70s Show Star Topher Grace Ties the Knot with Ashley Hinshaw

Grace, 39, tied the knot with the True Detective actress, 28, in the Santa Barbara area of California in May 2016, a little over two years after they began dating and 16 months after they were engaged.

The former That ’70s Show actor joked to PEOPLE in August 2015 about how his then-bride-to-be had taken on the brunt of the wedding-planning responsibilities.

“I have no part in that!” he said. “That is all her. I know to show up, and I know which date.”

FROM PEN: TV Revivals We Want to See

RELATED: How the That ’70s Show Cast Has Stayed So Close After All These Years

Although Grace had to miss the July 2015 wedding of his former castmates Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, he told PEOPLE the following month that he is “so happy for them.”

“Imagine two of your great high school friends, who weren’t dating in high school but were buddies and you’re all in the same friend group and they grow up and they fall in love, get married, have a kid,” he said.

Aside from a two-episode stint on True Detective, the mom-to-be has appeared on True Blood and stars on the Crackle series StartUp. Grace — known also for his roles in Spider-Man 3, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! and the recent Brad Pitt-led War Machine — has three more films lined up for a 2017 release.

E! was first to report the happy news.