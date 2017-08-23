Tony and Candice Crawford Romo Welcome Son Jones McCoy

And baby makes three (boys) for Tony Romo!

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife Candice Crawford Romo gave birth to a son the couple named Jones McCoy Romo on Wednesday, Aug. 23, Romo announced on Twitter.

“Welcomed our third boy Jones McCoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built,” he captioned an adorable photo of the newborn.

Welcomed our third boy Jones Mccoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built pic.twitter.com/nO0DFXQKZK — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) August 23, 2017

Romo, 37, and Crawford Romo are already parents to sons Rivers, 3, and Hawkins, 5.

Hawk + Sloane co-founder Crawford Romo — who wed the NFL legend in May 2011 — spilled the beans on the family’s new addition on the way this past Valentine’s Day.

“We will be expecting our third little Romo offspring this August,” she announced on KTCK 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

In June, the then-family of four shared images from a stunning maternity shoot exclusively with PEOPLE — in which everyone wore blue, of course!

“I felt a lot sicker during this pregnancy, and so we thought that it may be because there was a little girl inside, but we were definitely wrong,” Crawford Romo, 30, told PEOPLE at the time.

“Sure, it would have been new and different to have a little girl running around, but we love our boys and I love being a “boy mom,” so adding one more to the mix is exciting,” she said. “The best part about being a boy mom is that they keep me active! Whether it’s sword fighting or playing basketball, we are constantly on the go.”

Does her newest son’s arrival mean the family will try again for a little girl? “I think we are done after this third little guy arrives. You never say never, but I’m fairly confident that once this baby is out, we’ll feel like the Romo family is complete,” Crawford Romo added in June.