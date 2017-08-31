New Dad of Three Tony Romo Wants Another Baby with Wife Candice Crawford: ‘We’ll Push Her Again in a Year or Two’

The Romo clan added its fifth member just over a week ago, but the proud papa is already planning for more.

“I think the wife might want to stop at this point, but we’ll push her again in a year or two,” Tony Romo told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday of wife Candice Crawford Romo.

“Once they hold that baby, and that baby grows up a little bit, they want to hold that baby again,” added Romo, 37. “That’s just how wives are, and moms.”

The happy couple welcomed their third son, Jones McCoy, on August 23. They’re also parents to Rivers, 3, and Hawkins, 5.

Of baby Jones, Romo says “it’s super exciting,” adding, “My third boy, you know, so building my own basketball team here — getting close.”

In his male-dominated household, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback admits that “Dad is fun time” while Crawford Romo is “definitely the stricter parent.”

Rivers and Hawkins love to play and wrestle with Dad, Romo reveals, calling the toddler years “a special time.”

Crawford Romo told PEOPLE in June that while she hoped for a girl, “We love our boys and I love being a ‘boy mom,’ so adding one more to the mix is exciting.”

“The best part about being a boy mom is that they keep me active!” she added. “Whether it’s sword fighting or playing basketball, we are constantly on the go.”