Tony Romo and Pregnant Wife Candice Crawford Romo Pose for Stunning Maternity Shoot: I Love Being a ‘Boy Mom’

Candice Crawford Romo is still the lone lady in her household!

The 30-year-old Hawk + Sloane co-founder and her husband, newly retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, are currently expecting their third child — another boy! — who will join big brothers Rivers, 3, and Hawkins, 5, in August.

The couple shared exclusive family photos with PEOPLE, with Crawford Romo dishing on how they are preparing for their newest addition, being a mom to boys and how Romo, 37, is settling into his new career trajectory.

PEOPLE: Congratulations on your third boy! Did both of you want to find out the sex? Tell us about finding out you were pregnant with another son. Did you have any inkling one way or the other?

Candice Romo: Yes, we have always been on the same page about finding out gender for our kids. We both like to plan and fantasize about how the new baby will fit into our family.

Tony thought this third baby was a girl for sure; I was a little uncertain. I felt a lot sicker during this pregnancy, and so we thought that it may be because there was a little girl inside, but we were definitely wrong. Sure, it would have been new and different to have a little girl running around, but we love our boys and I love being a “boy mom,” so adding one more to the mix is exciting.

PEOPLE: Have you and Tony discussed names? Did you already have a list from your previous pregnancies?

Candice: Once we find out the gender, we start the name game. We don’t always see eye to eye on names, but eventually we come to an agreement.

We don’t know the name just yet, but we have narrowed it down. None of them are from previous pregnancies. It’s funny how that happens.

PEOPLE: Are Hawkins and Rivers super excited? How did you tell them they were getting a little brother?

Candice: The older boys are so excited. They were even more thrilled to find out they were getting a little brother. It’s been really sweet to experience this pregnancy with them. They are very interested in the week-by-week baby calendar and how big the baby is getting. We bought a little handheld baby monitor, and they love listening to the baby’s heartbeat.

PEOPLE: What’s the best part of being a mom to boys? What’s your favorite time of day with them?

Candice: The best part about being a boy mom is that they keep me active! Whether it’s sword fighting or playing basketball, we are constantly on the go. My favorite time of day is bedtime when we slow down and read stories, snuggle and talk. So much is going on in their little minds, and I love getting glimpses of them when the day winds down.

PEOPLE: How has your pregnancy been so far? Similar to your previous pregnancies? Any morning sickness or cravings?

Candice: I was a lot sicker this pregnancy. I felt nauseous 24/7, and it lasted well into my second trimester. I crave orange juice! Usually I could take it or leave it, but when I am pregnant I love starting my morning with a glass of cold orange juice.

PEOPLE: How do you balance two boys (and a third on the way!) with running Hawk + Sloane? Are there some days where the juggling gets tough?

Candice: The beauty about Hawk + Sloane is that we can work around our kids’ schedules and I do it with my best friend, so it never feels like work. However, between school hours, a dad with an unorthodox work schedule and a very helpful DeeDee (grandma), we tend to juggle as a team.

PEOPLE: The sprays from Hawk + Sloane are both funny and practical. How did you come up with the idea?

Candice: Hollie and I came up with the idea by natural parenting. Just like on any day, we find ourselves coming up with creative ideas to help and teach our kiddos, whether at home, in school, at bedtime, in sports, etc.

What better way then to have fun with it while also staying practical? And in the end, we are having a blast conquering parenthood one spray at a time!

PEOPLE: How is your family adjusting from Tony going to the field to in front of the camera as an analyst?

Candice: It’s sad to say goodbye to the NFL family that we have been a part of for so long, but we couldn’t be more grateful for this once in-a-life time opportunity. If there is one thing I know about my husband, it’s that he was born to play football and he was born to talk about football. I may be biased, but I think he is going to be a great analyst, and our entire family can’t wait to watch him this fall.

PEOPLE: Will your family be complete once baby boy arrives?

Candice: I think we are done after this third little guy arrives. You never say never, but I’m fairly confident that once this baby is out, we’ll feel like the Romo family is complete.

