Tony and Candice Crawford Romo Expecting Third Child

A new little cowboy (or cowgirl!) is about to join the Romo family!

“We will be expecting our third little Romo offspring this August,” Tony Romo‘s wife Candice Crawford Romo said Tuesday on KTCK 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, 36, and Crawford Romo already have two sons together: Rivers, 2½, and Hawkins, 4½.

Visiting Daddy at training camp 💙🏈 #dallascowboys A post shared by Candice Romo (@candiceromo) on Oct 2, 2016 at 11:04am PDT

Romo and Crawford Romo, 30, tied the knot in May 2011 among a reported 600 family and friends at Arlington Hall in Dallas. The extravagant celebration included such famous Cowboys faces as Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach, Dez Bryant and Miles Austi, as well as team owner Jerry Jones.

“If you get a great wife who understands the demands of someone in athletics, I think that’s important,” Romo told PEOPLE in 2012. “I was lucky enough to find someone like that. She’s a great mom and a great wife. It’s been fun just hanging out with her and my son. It’s been exciting.”

Of parenthood, Romo added, “It strengthens your family values and your family and the love you have, which is already really strong. It’s been a great blessing from God to put us in this situation. We feel very honored.”

Bedtime stalling #snack #water #story #book #song #kiss A post shared by Candice Romo (@candiceromo) on Dec 13, 2016 at 5:13pm PST

Avengers Assemble! #pajamadayatschool A post shared by Candice Romo (@candiceromo) on Oct 27, 2016 at 10:43am PDT

Hawk + Sloane co-founder Crawford Romo — sister of Gossip Girl alum Chace Crawford — is a former journalist and beauty queen, who held the title of Miss Missouri USA in 2008. Romo has been on the Cowboys roster since 2003, but is currently no longer starting for the team after an injury kept him out for most of last season.

“We don’t know anything,” Crawford Romo said on The Ticket of Romo’s fate with the Cowboys, and whether the family will uproot and move elsewhere for her husband’s career.

“We know just as much as you guys, and for a type-A planner personality, it doesn’t bode well. And I’m sure when we do [know something], Tony will be the guy to tell you.”