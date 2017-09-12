Proud Grandpa! Tony Bennett Welcomes a Grandson in Adorable Photo

Congratulations, Tony Bennett!

The legendary singer welcomed a grandson during the weekend, and shared a cute photo with his fans on Monday.

“Welcoming my new grandson… born this weekend!” Bennett, 91, wrote.

Welcoming my new grandson… born this weekend! pic.twitter.com/FbOt9rfByG — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) September 11, 2017

PageSix reported in June that Bennett’s son Danny was expecting a baby with girlfriend Hadley Spanier.

“The Way You Look Tonight” singer had a concert scheduled at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall last Friday in Sarasota, Florida. He canceled the concert due to Hurricane Irma, according to The Bradenton Herald.

Bennett has four children: Antonia, Dae, Danny and Joanna.

The icon told PEOPLE in December that he was simply enjoying his life and his family, and not worried about his age.

“I’m still wide awake!” he said. “My doctor likes to kick me out of his office and say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with you — don’t bother me!’ I’m very fortunate.”

Bennett has worked with some of today’s most recognized singers, including Lady Gaga, and has teased a collaboration with Beyoncé.

“I think being my age, and staying in top shape, is a first. Usually people are still respected if they show up at 90, but they say, ‘He’s not like he used to be’ and all that. And it’s not happening with me,” Bennett says. “I still have a lot of energy when I hit the stage, and I feel blessed about the fact that I’m still going strong. We were always sold-out wherever we played throughout my whole career, and it’s a blessing to still have that happen at 90.”