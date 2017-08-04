Toni Collette Will ‘Eventually’ Let Her Children Watch The Sixth Sense: ‘It Would Scare the S— Out of Them’ Now

Toni Collette may just have that extra mommy sense!

The actress reveals in an episode of PEOPLE’s Mamarazzi that she hasn’t let her children see one of her more famous films because she thinks it’s too frightening for them at their current ages.

“There’s no way in the world my kids have seen The Sixth Sense,” she says of son Arlo Robert, 6, and daughter Sage Florence, 9½. “It would scare the s— out of them.”

Collette was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the supernatural thriller, which she says her kids will “eventually” see when they get older. “There are very few films my kids can watch that I’ve done!” she jokes.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Watch BFFs Drew Barrymore and Toni Collette Escape Their Troubles in Exclusive Clip from Miss You Already

In reality, there’s a decent handful of films that are actually perfect for her kids’ eyes and ears. “I’ve done a couple of animated films, like The Boxtrolls and I did this little Australian animated film called Blinky Bill. My daughter really loves Connie and Carla.”

RELATED: Celeb Quotes of the Day: Carrie Underwood, Halle Berry & More

One film Sage started watching but may be better suited for her in a few years? Little Miss Sunshine. “I figure the good parts, she’ll appreciate, and the stuff that’s kind of intense will probably go over her head,” Collette explains.

RELATED VIDEO: Toni Collette on Different Roles: “My Roles Pick Me”

The actress says she and husband Dave Galafassi do monitor what their kids watch (which does not include YouTube videos), and that they have a rule about no television during the school week.

“They get to watch maybe a movie or some episodes of something on the weekend — never TV with commercials. It’s just a barrage of hideousness,” Collette says, laughing. “If we’re in the car on a long journey, they might watch a movie on an iPad or something.”

Currently voiceless courtesy of THIS amazing moment at @sidgolds last night 🎉Thank you @murray_hill @bridgeteverett @joemcginty7 ❤️🎤 A post shared by toni collette (@toni_colletteofficial) on Aug 2, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

FROM PEN: Glenn Close and Michael Douglas on the Famous Bunny Boiling Scene in Fatal Attraction

RELATED: Life After The Sixth Sense: Haley Joel Osment Still in Awe of Bruce Willis’ “Radiant Manliness”

The Australia native got to exercise her knowledge about motherhood in her recent mom’s-night-out flick Fun Mom Dinner, starring Collette, Katie Aselton, Molly Shannon and Bridget Everett.

“They pick me — it’s like I have no choice,” Collette — who has played a wide variety of personas onscreen — says of how she chooses her roles, giving an example of how she only wanted to do comedies for a while until she got a script for a “heavy,” “intense” film that really spoke to her.

An actual FUN MUM DINNER for @funmomdinnermovie Thank you ladies! #girlpower #tequilainceramicbottleadventures WE MISSED YOU @bridgeteverett ❤️ A post shared by toni collette (@toni_colletteofficial) on Jul 19, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

RELATED: Little Miss Sunshine Scores Spirit Nominations

“It’s just this absolute connection with the material that I can’t deny and I have to do it, even if I don’t want to,” Collette admits.

Fun Mom Dinner is playing in select theaters now, and available on Digital HD and On Demand Friday.