Dads-to-Be! Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Cozy Up Together While Enjoying Their Baby Shower

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black couldn’t be happier about their baby on the way!

Two months after the couple announced they would be welcoming a child together, they celebrated their son‘s upcoming arrival on Saturday by throwing a baby shower.

Daley, a 23-year-old Olympic bronze medalist diver, shared highlights from the party on social media, alongside a picture of the pair wearing “Oh Baby” glasses” and “Daddy to be” sashes around their torsos.

Additionally, the pair, who tied the knot in May 2017, were holding festive baby bottle drinks in their hands.

Black, 43, who won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Milk in 2009, also commemorated the happy day, sharing a photo of the proud “DADS to be” cozying up in front of their party decorations.

In addition to their adorable baby-themed drinks, the couple’s shower was filled with other festive decorations like confetti, sparklers, and rainbow fruit skewers.

Commenting on one of the party’s quirkier pieces of decor, Daley wrote “OMG!” alongside a video of a baby doll getting showered with water inside a blue plastic tub.

The proud dads-to-be previously spoke out about some of the negative comments they’d had directed towards them since announcing they would be welcoming their child via a surrogate.

“With Kim Kardashian West, people felt sorry she’s not able to have a child because of health reasons ‘how lovely it is that a surrogate has been willing to do that,’ ” Daley said during an appearance on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, according to the BBC.

“But for every other gay couple that is not able to have a child, but desperately would love to bring up a child like any heterosexual couple, we have been treated quite differently,” he added.

While discussing their romance during a joint interview for Out in 2016, Black revealed that having children was always something the couple saw in their future.

“We were so busy making all these plans – we both wanted to have children; we both wanted to build a home of our own someday,” Black told the magazine. “I draw, so I was sketching little plans for houses on cliffs overlooking oceans, while Tom watched over my shoulder – it was a very grown-up version of playing house.”

“Marriage is the foundation to all of these other big plans we have. So we knew we were going to get engaged — it was just a matter of when, and who does it,” he added.