Tom Brady Reveals the Surprising Reason None of His Kids Play Football

Tom Brady‘s sons don’t seem to have inherited the football-playing gene — but that’s okay with him.

In an interview with PEOPLE to promote his new book The TB12 Method, Brady, 40, explains that while Benjamin Rein, 8, and John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 10, both watch football, they’re more interested in playing soccer and hockey.

“I think they’re into watching [football] because of their dad, but … my oldest son Jack really loves soccer. He wants to be an Olympics soccer goalie,” says the New England Patriots quarterback, adding, “My son Benny is really into hockey.”

Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen share two children together: Benjamin and 5-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. The NFL star’s oldest child Jack is from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Even though his kids don’t appear to be following in his exact footsteps, the proud papa adds that soccer and hockey are “great sports,” saying, “I’m trying to support them the best I can even though those aren’t my natural sports.”

While his daughter Vivian is still a bit too young to become super involved in athletics, the athlete says there are a few sports he could see her gravitating towards in the future.

“Maybe tennis! I love women’s tennis. Or women’s soccer. And she’s really athletic, so maybe she’ll be really interested in those as she gets older,” Brady remarks.

Tom Brady and son Jack Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady with son Benjamin and daughter Vivian Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Brady tells PEOPLE that even though he doesn’t like Bündchen practicing her football skills because of her shoulder issues, there are a couple of sports the whole family enjoys playing together.

“We definitely play other sports with the kids. A lot of soccer in our backyard, a lot of swimming, a lot of surfing,” he explains of himself and his supermodel wife, 37.

“I love playing with them even if, obviously, I’ve had much more experience than them, I still love being with them and playing with them. Anything that we’re doing together, I really love to do,” he adds.

