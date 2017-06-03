Like Father, Like Son! Tom Brady Plays Football with Lookalike Son Jack at Charity Game

Like father, like son!

Patriots quarterback and five-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady had some tough competition on the field Friday — his 9-year-old son Jack!

The pair tossed around the pigskin together at a charity event that kicked off a weekend of fundraising physical activities in support of Best Buddies International — a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Held at Harvard Stadium in Allston, Massachusetts, the Tom Brady Best Buddies Football Challenge bought together Brady and fellow Patriots like Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola for two hours of competition.

But it was Jack who appeared to steal the show, running passes next to his dad while dressed in a pair of khaki shorts, a white polo, and white and blue Under Armour sneakers.

Ever the proud papa, Brady posted a video of the two hugging after the game — captioning it, “Proud of my son/long snapper tonight in the @bestbuddies football game.”

Proud of my son/long snapper tonight in the @bestbuddies football game #bradytobrady A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Jack is Brady’s eldest son, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

He has two other children with his Brazilian supermodel wife, whom he married in 2009, Gisele Bündchen — Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4.

Brady has been working with Best Buddies International since 2011.

The annual event, dubbed Best Buddies Challenge, continued on Saturday with a celebrity bike ride challenge, where participants rode a 100, 50, or 20 mile journey with 1,500 other cyclists of all abilities — including Brady, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

For those who didn’t want to pedal all morning, Olympic legend Carl Lewis led a 5K run/walk. Guests were treated afterwards to hot showers, massages and a beachside lunch.

All this leads to tonight’s lobster clambake and open-bar party, where Brady and Best Buddies International founder Anthony Shriver are expected to give out awards before a surprise private concert (Past musical acts have included the Beach Boys, Natasha Bedingfield, the Plain White T’s and .38 Special).