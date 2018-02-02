Tom Brady is no stranger to controversy.

The New England Patriots quarterback — who will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl LII — recently starred in a new documentary called Tom vs. Time, taking fans behind the scenes of his life on and off the field.

One moment that many individuals have commented on takes place about 10 minutes into episode 3, when Brady’s oldest child, 10-year-old son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, enters the room where his dad is getting a massage and says, “I was wondering if I could check my fantasy team.”

“What do I get?” asks the athlete, 40, which prompts Jack to plant a kiss on his dad’s lips. As Jack walks away, Brady teases, “That was, like, a peck,” leading his son to return to his father’s side and lean in for a longer smooch.

A source tells PEOPLE of the controversy surrounding the clip, “They are just loving, super affectionate people. It’s so sad that the kiss is ‘a thing’ because they are such good parents.”

Tom Brady and son Jack

Unsurprisingly considering the internet’s past reactions over celebrities kissing their children on the lips, many used social media to comment on the father-son moment.

“Everyone was questioning Tom Brady for kissing his son on the lips and as a child of European ass people who do this I was ready to defend but boy oh boy does that kiss linger,” wrote one user.

Chimed in another, “Tom Brady is one of my five favorite people (including family members), but him making his son come back and kiss him on the lips for a longer time because his first lip kiss wasn’t long enough is some very very disturbing #content.”

Many people jumped to Brady’s defense, citing ideas such as men in society simultaneously being told they should be more sensitive and then chastised for something like kissing their children.

“While that kind of dude on dude smooching is not personally my thing, a father being affectionate with his son is not QUITE the problem we have in the society. Our prisons would be nearly empty if every dad was just there,” one user tweeted.

Wrote another individual, “So let me get this straight, we can expose our children to vulgarities during prime time Grammy shows via disgusting rappers, but a parent who kisses his son is under attack? Family values is what is at attack here!!”

Some folks simply used the opportunity to poke a little fun at what they considered to be an absurd and/or hilarious situation.

“I just watched Tom Brady kiss his son on the lips, and now I have 7 days to show another person or else i will die,” joked one Twitter user, seemingly referencing The Ring.

Jack is Brady’s son with ex Bridget Moynahan. He and wife Gisele Bündchen share daughter Vivian Lake, 5, and son Benjamin Rein, 8.

In Tom vs. Time episode 4, Brady shares a kiss on the lips with his own mother Galynn, whose battle with cancer he previously opened up about.

Brady recently faced another conflict involving one of his children after the Kirk & Callahan Show‘s host Alex Reimer called Vivian an “annoying little pissant” on a different show when discussing Tom vs. Time.

“You know, I tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” he said Monday on the show, where he usually interviews weekly.

“I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly,” he added. “My daughter, or any child, certainly does not deserve that.”