‘Grandma + Vivi!’ Tom Brady Shares Heartwarming Snap of His Mom and 4-Year-Old Daughter Cuddling

While football season is on pause, Tom Brady is enjoying some one-on-one time with his family — and that includes capturing sweet moments between them.

On Friday, the reigning Super Bowl champion took to Instagram to share one such snap of his mom Galynn and daughter Vivian Lake, 4.

“Grandma + Vivi = (three heart emojis),” he captioned the heartwarming black-and-white photo, in which Galynn is cradling her sleeping granddaughter in a chair.

Grandma + Vivi = ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

Heaven on Earth for Dad! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Galynn had been battling an undisclosed cancer for 18 months as of February’s big game, which she attended and saw her son clinch a win.

“Mom is doing better,” Brady, 39, said on WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan Show the day after the Super Bowl. “She’s been going through a lot — a lot of intensive treatment.”

Added the football star, “But the prognosis is good. She’s not quite through it yet, but hopefully there was some healing energy from our game last night.”

#humpday A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

The morning following the game, the New England Patriots quarterback and husband of supermodel Gisele Bündchen touched on the importance of family during this trying time for Galynn.

“She’s been though a lot. Way harder than what I went through last night,” he said during a press conference. “My dad’s been there every step of the way. They set such a great example for me. All families go through challenging times, personally.”

He continues, “But she has a lot of support and a lot of love … I was just happy last night to be able to celebrate with her. And she hadn’t been to a game all year, so what a hell of a game for her to be at.”