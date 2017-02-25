Tom Brady Wipes Out After Sharing Cute Video of Daughter Vivian, 4, Learning to Ski

Tom Brady may have the football skills in his family, but Vivian Lake is the ski pro.

The 4-year-old daughter of the Super Bowl LI champion quarterback and wife Gisele Bündchen showed off her skills on the slope in a video Brady, 39, shared to Instagram this week.

“That’s my girl! Pizzaing when she’s supposed to pizza, French frying when she’s supposed to French fry,” the proud dad captioned the clip, which features a background audio track of an instructor from a season 6 episode of South Park giving basic instructions about the sport.

“NOT having a bad time!!” added Brady, continuing to reference the show.

Brady followed up the clip with one of himself attempting a jump, wiping out in the snow in slow-motion.

“If you french fry when you’re supposed to pizza, you’re gonna have a bad time! Trust me!!!” he jokingly captioned the video, which cuts to the South Park instructor’s famous lines after the sports star’s fall.

The father of three — he and Bündchen, 36, also share 7-year-old son Benjamin Rein, while Brady is also dad to son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 9 — has admitted that while he considers himself somewhat of a disciplinarian with his kids, he’s a lot softer when it comes to his little girl.

“It’s too hard — she’s too cute, and she just says, ‘Dad, please?’ and I say ‘Okay,’ ” he confessed to PEOPLE in October of disciplining Vivian. “My wife always says, ‘You gotta be tougher on her!’ and I say, ‘I can’t.’ “