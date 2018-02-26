Time to grab the tissues.

Today show parents Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker had quite the emotional reunions with their families after returning home from covering the 2018 Winter Olympics.

In a video montage shared to Today‘s Twitter account, each star is seen coming home for the first time since leaving for PyeongChang, South Korea, more than two weeks ago.

“The family’s together!” Guthrie, 46, exclaims after her 3½-year-old daughter Vale says, “Family!”, joining her mama’s arms alongside baby brother Charles “Charley” Max, 14 months.

“I missed you, Mommy,” Vale tells Guthrie in another part of the clip, prompting Guthrie to bring her in for a huge hug and reply tearfully, “I missed you, honey!”

Hoda Kotb and daughter Haley

“Hi, baby! Hi!” says Dreyer, 36, as 13-month-old son Calvin Bradley crawls excitedly up to his mom as soon as she enters the room. “Oh my God, I missed you so much.”

“Hey, buddy boy!” Roker, 63, greets his 15-year-old son Nicholas Albert at the airport, embracing him and wife Deborah as the latter remarks, “That’s a lot of luggage!”

But the most emotional moment may have been when Kotb’s 1-year-old daughter Haley Joy had a special verbal message for her mom.

“Mama,” says the adorable little girl, to which Kotb’s boyfriend Joel Schiffman replies from behind the camera, “There it is.”

“Yes!” exclaims the proud mom, 53. “Did you say ‘Mama?!’ “