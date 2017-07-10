Today's Sheinelle Jones Gets Real About Meal Time with Her Three Kids: They Are 'Picky Eaters'

At Sheinelle Jones‘ house, the chef’s special is always evolving.

The Today show co-host opened up about meal time with her three children – twins Uche and Clara Josephine, 4, and son Kayin, 7 – in a new PEOPLE Celeb Parents Get Real segment, admitting that creating a menu that pleases everyone is “a challenge.”

“Let’s say we’re making pasta. My 7-year-old has decided he doesn’t like meat all of a sudden – he’s a vegetarian unless it’s bacon,” said Jones. “My 4-year-old son has decided that he doesn’t like pasta sauce, so he likes butter with noodles.”

Continues the 39-year-old, “Clara, my daughter, eats everything.”

Jones says that while she knows some parents choose to make one dish and say, ” ‘Eat it. If you don’t eat it then you’re not gonna eat. You’ll be hungry eventually,’ ” the morning anchor says that approach makes her feel “guilty,” because Kayin, Clara and Uche will just “not eat.”

With time, though, has come mastery. Now, she says, “They make their own thing because otherwise they are picky eaters.”

During the sit-down, Jones also revealed that her life is “chaotic” at times — as well as why she doesn’t like to give expectant mothers too much guidance.

“The one thing I do not do is give advice or tell [a pregnant woman] what she should be doing,” explains the mother of three.

“I remember one time I was pregnant with the twins — and I was only like six months pregnant, so I had a long way to go,” Jones continues. “This woman was driving down the street and she rolled down the window, she goes, ‘You need to get to the hospital now!’ ”

Jones says the unwarranted comment made her feel bad, and is part of the reason she is “not that person” when it comes to doling out tips. “I just say, ‘Congratulations, you’re gonna love it,’ ” she shares.