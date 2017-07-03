It’s a toddler tug-o-war!

For Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris and her soon to be ex-husband, rapper T.I., co-parenting is going smoothly so far, but the Xscape singer says quality time with their youngest daughter is a hot button issue.

“The baby is great,” Harris told PEOPLE of 15-month-old Heiress during Essence Fest in New Orleans on Sunday.

The couple have a total of seven kids between them, but the baby is the center of their family’s attention these days. “Lately, she talks a little bit. Her new thing is saying ‘uh huh,’ which is so cute because for the longest she’d just tell you ‘No.’

When it comes to co-parenting, Harris, 41, who filed for divorce for a second time in April, amid the final season of their family’s VH1 reality show The Family Hustle, says “It’s pretty good” so far, adding “but we still fight over spending time with the baby.”

So In Love 💜 @heiressdharris snatching souls like her mama!!! Something about a girl that can make u love them first time u meet! Gift from God🙏🏽👑

In the past, she says, “We’d just spend time together, but now it’s like, ‘I want her,’ ‘No, I want her.’ ‘Well, you better come to my house then,’ ” she says describing their squabbles.

As for her relationship with T.I., “It’s a process,” says Harris. “Me and Mr., we’re in and out.”

But that process is taking a backseat to her main focus these days, reuniting with Kandi Burress and the rest of their 90s R&B group Xscape. “It feels great,” Harris says of her group’s comeback.

After performing together at the BET Awards for the first time in over 20 years, the group, which includes sisters Tameka and La Tocha Scott, took to the Essence Fest stage. “We’re able to come back as grown women, all of these kids later, and do the same thing that we were doing. And now it feels like we have an even bigger fan base!”

Essence Xscape panel with chief editor Vanessa De Luca 🙏🏽👑♋️ #714 #CancerBaby #AllAboutMyBdayMonth lol

For Harris, it’s both an achievement and a much-appreciated diversion from the drama in her personal life. “I feel great,” she says. “As one thing goes down the drain, another thing is coming up.”

And her focus is clear: “It’s not about another man or anything like that. It’s about doing what I love and making money. I’m not missing anything.”