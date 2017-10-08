Tina Lawson Says Beyoncé Looks Just Like Blue Ivy in Sweet Throwback Photo

Like mother like daughter!

On Saturday, Tina Lawson shared an adorable throwback photo of Beyoncé, saying she thought her daughter looked just like her 5-year-old granddaughter Blue Ivy in the snap.

“If Beyoncé don’t look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni❤️,” Lawson, 63, captioned the picture.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Blue Ivy and her mom shared a twinning moment.

In May, the mother-daughter duo wore matching tiered hydrangea-print chiffon dresses by Dolce & Gabbana. The pair’s $5,395 designer ensembles featured cap sleeves with draped detailing, smocked frill-trim empire waists, tiered maxi skirt, and floor-sweeping hems.

In July, Lawson told Entertainment Tonight that Blue Ivy was already embracing her new role as big sister. “She’s a good sister, she really is,” Lawson said. “She cares for them a lot.”

Lawson’s daughter welcomed twins Sir and Rumi with husband JAY-Z on June 13, according to birth certificates obtained by PEOPLE.

While the entire Carter family has yet to make their public debut, in September, Bey and JAY-Z took their eldest daughter out for a family night at a Bruno Mars concert in New York City.

This appeared to be one of their first family outings with Blue since the arrival of their twins, although Blue did accompany her mother and grandmother to serve meals to 400 Hurricane Harvey survivors.

Since the arrival of their twins in June, the Carter family has been making their newest members feel at home in California. After two years of house hunting, the couple finally found a pad in Los Angeles in August. The couple paid $88 million for their Bel Air mansion, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.