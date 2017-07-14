Beyoncé and JAY-Z have been flooded with love from fans after the “Crazy in Love” singer posted a photo of herself holding month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter to Instagram early Friday morning. But the messages from her parents may be the cutest ones yet!

The 35-year-old star — who’s also mom to daughter Blue Ivy, 5 — donned a Palomo Spain ensemble in the shot, styled with similar themes as the stunning maternity photo she used to announce her double baby announcement in February.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” she wrote.

Besides it being their first public photo, Beyoncé’s post was also the first time the names of her twins were officially confirmed. In June, trademark documents for the twins’ names had been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world ❤️❤️❤️proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter❤️🙏🏾❤️ Boy and girl what a blessing ❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:15am PDT

Mom Tina Knowles Lawson kicked off the family praise, reposting the photo on Instagram.

“So happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world,” she wrote. “Proud grandma. Hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. Boy and girl what a blessing.”

Dad Matthew Knowles also reposted the photo on Twitter. “Beautiful!” he gushed. “#ProudDad #ProudGrandDad #Beyonce.”

Hours before posting the photo, Beyoncé made a super low-key public debut alongside husband JAY-Z at an event celebrating Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa in L.A.

The mother of three didn’t leave JAY-Z’s side in the VIP area of the listening party and showcase for Mensa — looking happy and relaxed as a pair and not at all like they’d welcomed two new members to their family a month prior. Her body looked amazing in a white long-sleeve mini dress and heels, while JAY-Z wore a hat, sneakers, and a denim jacket.

They were affectionate, too – Bey holding her arm around JAY-Z as the two took in Mensa’s performance.

The family of five are currently settled in to their $400,000-a-month Malibu rental. On Wednesday, the couple — who married in 2008 — enjoyed a quieter night out, dining at Nobu.