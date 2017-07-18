People

Babies

Tina Knowles Lawson Says Granddaughter Blue Is 'Very Proud' to Be a Big Sister to Twins Sir and Rumi

By @lekimble

Posted on

 

Budding rapper, future style icon and ace big sister: Blue Ivy can do it all.

Tina Knowles Lawson said the 5½-year-old has already taken to being the oldest sibling in the Carter crew, telling Entertainment Tonight Saturday at the 19th Annual DesignCare hosted by the Hollyrod Foundation in Los Angeles, “She’s very proud and very excited.”

“She’s a good big sister, she really is,” added the proud grandmother, 63, with husband Richard Lawson chiming in of Blue, “She cares for them a lot.”

Lawson’s daughter Beyoncé welcomed twins Sir and Rumi with husband JAY-Z on June 13, according to birth certificates obtained by TMZ. Lawson told ET of the new additions, “We’re very excited!”

Beyoncé released the first photo of Rumi and Sir just last week, confirming the babies’ names and sexes for the first time.

The styled image featured the singer in a Palomo Spain ensemble, posing similarly to the stunning maternity photo she used for her double baby announcement in February.

Lawson later re-posted the image on her own social media, adding a message to her new grandchildren: “So happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world.”

She added, “Proud grandma. Hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. Boy and girl what a blessing.”