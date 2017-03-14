Tim Daly Welcomes Grandson Owen James: 'I Love Him Beyond All Reasonable Measure'

Welcome to the world, Owen James Daly!

Proud grandfather Tim Daly took to Twitter to announce the birth of his grandson, who arrived on Sunday, March 5. Owen James is Daly’s 32-year-old son Sam and his wife’s first child.

“HUMANS!!! Meet one of your own. Owen James Daly. Born 3/5/17,” the Madam Secretary star captioned a sweet photo of the sleeping newborn. “I love him beyond all reasonable measure.”

HUMANS!!! Meet one of your own. Owen James Daly. Born 3/5/17. I love him beyond all reasonable measure. pic.twitter.com/AV1z3forb2 — Tim Daly (@TimmyDaly) March 14, 2017

Daly — whose son and daughter are both actors — previously said he couldn’t wait to dote on his new grandchild.

“It’s awesome. It’s the best thing ever. I’m a lover of babies,” Daly, 61, told Harry Connick, Jr. in December. “I especially love them when they can’t escape. You can just hold them and pinch them and they smell good, and they’re really happy.”

HUMANS!!! Broke my right ankle and left knee skiing. Simultaneously! How's that for talent? I'm all good. — Tim Daly (@TimmyDaly) January 25, 2017

Daly led off more painful news with the same exclamation in January, when he suffered a brutal injury while skiing at Sundance. “HUMANS!!! Broke my right ankle and left knee skiing. Simultaneously!” he wrote. “How’s that for talent? I’m all good.”