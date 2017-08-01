Tiffani Thiessen Is Passing Her Love of Cooking on to Her Kids: Harper Is ‘Learning How to Cut’ with a ‘Kid Knife’

She’s a busy actress and television host, but Tiffani Thiessen has also successfully passed on her love of cooking (and eating!) to her two children: Holt Fisher, 2, and Harper Renn, 7.

“Harper has a kid knife and she’s learning how to cut,” Thiessen, 43, told PEOPLE of her daughter at the Num Noms Series 4 toy collection event at Au Fudge on Sunday.

“She had one little accident, but was pretty brave about it,” adds the Dinner at Tiffani’s host. “She actually just finished a week of cooking camp, so she’s really getting into it. It’s pretty cute. I’m hoping it will open her eyes a little more to eating more things.”

Says Thiessen, whose cookbook will be out next year: “Harper is a little bit of a picky eater, but my son eats everything under the moon.”

“He’ll eat tzatziki with garlic; he loves curry,” she explains of her toddler son. “It’s pretty amazing.”

The mom of two may have her hands full these days, but she still has fond memories from her Saved by the Bell years — and a couple very special souvenirs from the hit show.

“I have old ’80s Levis jeans and I had everybody on the crew and cast sign them,” Thiessen says. “I also have the Bayside High jacket. It’s packed in a nice place so the kids might want to pop it out one day!”