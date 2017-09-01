Mom of Two Tiffani Thiessen: 'It's Really Neat' Having Playdates with My Old 90210 and Saved by the Bell Costars

Tiffani Thiessen can’t help but embrace her two kids’ fun and unique senses of humor.

“Holt is definitely a boy and in the phase that every toot and burp makes him laugh,” the actress tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue of her 2-year-old, Holt Fisher. “So when he laughs, I of course laugh.”

And Thiessen’s daughter Harper Renn, 7, is silly in her own way. “She’s into hiding around the corner and scaring Mommy and Daddy,” says the 43-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Take a Tour of Tiffani Thiessen’s Kitchen and Insanely Organized Pantry

Thiessen’s older child with her husband, actor Brady Smith, also often behaves beyond her years. During a recent playdate with Harper’s best friend Simone Lynn — the 7-year-old daughter of Bill Horn and Scout Masterson — the two were driving around in an automated toy car when Thiessen saw her little girl grow up before her eyes.

“They said this word and I was like, ‘Is this the new word the teenagers are using?’ ” she recalls. “I think it was like ‘flicker’ or ‘Hey, we just flicked.’ I was like, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ ”

RELATED: Tiffani Thiessen Says the Food at Saved by the Bell‘s Diner The Max Was “Not So Great”

Playing the mom of teens in Netflix’s upcoming comedy Alexa & Katie has given Thiessen an additional preview of what motherhood will be like for her in a few years.

“It’s definitely enlightening being around teenagers all day and seeing the difference between how it was for me as a teenager and how life is different for the kids on this show,” the Dinner at Tiffani’s star explains.

“Seeing like, ‘Wow, that’s not far away from me,’ it’s kind of daunting and scary and then exciting, because I truly do find the pleasure in each different phase that my kids go through,” she explains.

FROM PEN: TV Revivals We Want to See

RELATED: Tiffani Thiessen Is Passing Her Love of Cooking on to Her Kids: Harper Is “Learning How to Cut” with a “Kid Knife”

Until then, Thiessen will continue to enjoy regular family dinners, trips around her home state of California and setting up playdates with her former costars’ children.

“I just ran into Naomi Priestley — Jason was out of town shooting in Canada — but just saw the two kids, and their youngest son is a year older than Harper,” she recalls.

“We see [Saved By the Bell‘s] Mark-Paul Gosselaar a lot,” Thiessen adds. “His kids are just younger than my kids, but then he has older kids from his first marriage, so our kids are kind of in between. I keep in touch with a lot of them. It’s really neat.”