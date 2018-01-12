Cree Taylor is getting his own little Sister, Sister!

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and her husband Cory Hardrict‘s second child on the way will be a daughter, she shared Friday on her YouTube channel Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix.

“We’re having a girl!” the actress and lifestyle guru said in the video — during which she took viewers through how to make their own gender reveal treats from home — after biting into a cake pop containing a pink center.

Added the second-time mom-to-be of her 6½-year-old son, “Cree is going to have a baby sister. We are so excited.”

Tia Mowry

Mowry-Hardrict announced the couple’s little one on the way in November, sharing an adorable Instagram photo of her husband and son kissing her baby bump, which was poking out from her leopard print outfit.

“I can’t wait to meet you. My love for you grows everyday. 🤰🏽,” the star captioned a Jan. 2 photo where she’s placing a hand over her growing belly.

A few days later, she captioned another bump-focused snap, “Almost approaching 6 months. Pregnancy has been going by so fast and ps, this baby is big!”

The actress’s twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley may have a son and daughter of her own — daughter Ariah Talea, 2½, and son Aden John Tanner, 5 — but can’t wait to welcome her niece.

“Yayyyyy! Couldn’t wait to tell the world,” The Real co-host wrote after retweeting her sister’s pregnancy announcement. “I’m going to be an auntie!!!!!”