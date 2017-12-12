Pregnant Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Second-Trimester Baby Bump

Tia Mowry is bumpin’ along in her pregnancy!

The Sister, Sister alum — who is expecting her second child with husband Cory Hardrict — showed off her baby bump on Instagram Tuesday with a sweet and simple caption of the face blowing a kiss emoji.

Mowry, 39, and Hardrict, 38, are already parents to 6-year-old son Cree.

😘 A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Dec 12, 2017 at 5:48am PST

Since announcing her baby on the way in November, the mother-to-be has been documenting her maternity fashions on social media.

From overalls to jumpsuits and designer dresses, pregnant Mowry has dressed her bump in very chic ways.

Calling all my fashionistas! This week I’m talking about pregnancy fashion, but I mean really, when is a little black dress not appropriate?? Click the link in the bio to see how I style it three ways! ✨👌#tiamowrysquickfix #secondtrimester A post shared by Tia Mowry's Quick Fix (@tiamowryquickfix) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:41am PST

The actress recently shared tips and tricks to her second-trimester style on her blog Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, writing, “Calling all my fashionistas! This week I’m talking about pregnancy fashion, but I mean really, when is a little black dress not appropriate??”