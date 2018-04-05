Tia Mowry-Hardrict Was in 'Denial' About Pregnancy After Struggling to Conceive Baby No. 2

For Tia Mowry-Hardrict, a second pregnancy seemed too good to be true at first.

“I was in denial, to be honest with you. I probably went through 20 pregnancy tests,” the actress, blogger and host of Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix on YouTube tells Mini magazine, posing for the publication’s spring 2018 cover story.

Mowry-Hardrict has previously been candid about her and husband Cory Hardrict‘s struggle to conceive a sibling for their son Cree Taylor, who’s now 6½, due to her challenges with endometriosis.

“It was hard for me to get pregnant, so I wanted to be super positive before I got too excited,” the 39-year-old former Sister, Sister star tells Mini.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict for Mini magazine's spring issue Kimberly Genevieve for Mini Magazine

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and son Cree for Mini magazine's spring issue Kimberly Genevieve for Mini Magazine

Tia Mowry-Hardrict for Mini magazine's spring issue Kimberly Genevieve for Mini Magazine

RELATED: Tia Mowry-Hardrict on Infertility Struggle: “I Didn’t Think I’d Be Able to Have a Second Child”

The soon-to-be mother of two is now fully invested in her pregnancy, and embracing every exciting moment that comes with it.

“I was completely surprised!” Mowry-Hardrict says of learning she is expecting a daughter. “For some reason, I didn’t think I would have a girl. I was shocked! I started crying because I knew how much my husband wanted to have a girl.”

“I want her to grow up knowing she is beautiful, no matter what anyone says, and I want her to see the world with an unconditional heart,” she adds.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict for Mini magazine's spring issue Kimberly Genevieve for Mini Magazine

Tia Mowry-Hardrict for Mini magazine's spring issue Kimberly Genevieve for Mini Magazine

RELATED VIDEO: Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Expecting Daughter



Mowry-Hardrict reveals that, since becoming a mom, she has “developed more of an appreciation for life in general,” specifically “the simple things in life.”

She also says that her son “will be really excited” to have a little sibling, and predicts he will take to his big-brother duties “right away.”

“There will be changes, but when you involve your child within those changes, it doesn’t feel so drastic,” says the star. “He reads to me every night before he goes to bed and now he says he is excited to read to both me and the baby.”

Tia Mowry-Hardrict on the cover of Mini magazine's spring issue Kimberly Genevieve for Mini Magazine

RELATED: Pregnant Tia Mowry-Hardrict Bares Her Bump in a Pretty Two-Piece: “Embracing These Curves!”

The spouses currently “have a couple options” in the mix as far as names go for their baby girl (they previously shared that her initials will be C.T.H.) — and in the meantime, Mowry-Hardrict is enjoying shopping for her daughter.

“Since we’re having a girl — she already has an amazing wardrobe!” says the second-time mom-to-be. “I feel like with boys, you don’t really go all out, but she already has all the shoes, dresses and accessories she will need.”

Admits Mowry-Hardrict, “Shoes are a weakness for me and I’m already passing that along to her.”