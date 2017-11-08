Tia Mowry is expecting!

The Sister, Sister star announced Wednesday that she is pregnant with her second child with an adorable Instagram photo of her husband Cory Hardrict and 6-year-old son Cree kissing her baby bump, poking out from her leopard print outfit.

The 39-year-old simply captioned the image with a heart emoji.

The actress showed off the results of shedding 20-lbs. over the summer by overhauling her diet after being diagnosed with endometriosis and abiding by the principles outlined in her cookbook.

Mowry previously admitted she used diet pills in her late teens, but she didn’t really clean up her junk food diet.

She wrote in the book Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You that her desire to get pregnant for the first time was a big motivator. Then, after six months of dieting, her eczema and migraines disappeared, and she lost weight easily. Slowly, Mowry started to “find natural foods delicious and truly satisfying,” she wrote.

“As if that wasn’t enough, I got a bigger surprise about a year after I began eating this way: I started to feel deeply, thrillingly alive,” she added, “I had more energy than I remember ever having…”

And those weren’t the only positive results.

“The cherry on top of this dairy-free sundae is that I got pregnant. Quickly,” she explained of conceiving Cree. “Given all of my health issues, I hadn’t expected it to happen so fast — if at all — but after I’d been following my new regimen for just twelve months, Cory came to visit me in Atalanta, and a few weeks later, we got the happy news!”

Had so much fun with my family (including my sister, brother and Cree) on Halloween! I love being able to experience days like this through the eyes of my children. Ariah's costume @littochic A post shared by tameramowrytwo (@tameramowrytwo) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Yayyyyy! Couldn't wait to tell the world. I'm going to be an auntie!!!!! https://t.co/Gcb0JKNKzG — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2017

The actress’ twin, Tamera Mowry-Housley, has two children of her own: son Aden John Tanner, 4, and daughter Ariah Talea, 2. The duo recently celebrated Halloween together.

“Yayyyyy! Couldn’t wait to tell the world,” she wrote after retweeting her sister’s announcement. “I’m going to be an auntie!!!!!”