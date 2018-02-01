Pregnant Tia Mowry-Hardrict Bares Her Bump in a Pretty Two-Piece: 'Embracing These Curves!'

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is loving her pregnancy curves.

The former Sister, Sister star — who is six months pregnant with her second child, a baby girl — shared a new photo to Instagram Wednesday, showing her posing in her kitchen wearing a colorful two-piece swimsuit by African fashion brand ÖFUURË.

“Embracing these curves and loving every bit of it! #pregnancy,” Mowry-Hardrict, 39, captioned the empowering moment.

Mowry-Hardrict first announced she, husband Cory Hardrict and their 6½-year-old son Cree Taylor would be welcoming a new addition in November, sharing earlier this month that the baby is a girl.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Pregnant Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off Her Second-Trimester Baby Bump

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The actress and lifestyle vlogger spoke to PEOPLE Thursday at the Tia Mowry and Ford Host First-Ever Life Hack Academy Live event in celebration of the new Ford EcoSport, explaining that the way she dresses is part of her personality that she plans on continuing to embrace throughout her pregnancy.

“I’m like, ‘I was a fashionista before — I’m gonna still be one while I’m pregnant,’ ” said Mowry-Hardrict. ” ‘I’m not gonna force myself into pregnancy pants!’ ”

FROM PEOPLETV: Chrissy Metz on This Is Us, Crying on Set and Her Body Positivity



RELATED: Tia Mowry-Hardrict on Infertility Struggle: “I Didn’t Think I’d Be Able to Have a Second Child”

Mowry-Hardrict’s respect for her changing body has even inspired the way she talks to her son about his little sibling on the way.

“I had a cesarean [section], so I showed him my cesarean scar and I said, ‘You came out of my belly that way,’ ” she told PEOPLE. “I said, ‘Your baby sister is coming out the same way.’ I didn’t sugarcoat it in any kind of way.”

“But when he asked, ‘How did it get there?’ I did say, ‘God put it there,’ ” she clarified with a laugh. “We’re not ready for that conversation just yet. We have a long way to go.”