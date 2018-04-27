Tia Mowry-Hardrict‘s baby girl isn’t due to make her arrival until sometime in May, but her mama has already set her up in style.

The host of Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix shared a video tour of her daughter’s nursery to her Facebook page on Friday, taking viewers through the “organic” and “calming” space she put together with the help of interior designer Jake Alexander.

Mowry-Hardrict, 39, explains that she started with a fairly neutral color palette for the room without too much initial decor because she wants to give her daughter’s personality time to customize it over the years and “want[s] the baby to feel comfortable” in her nursery.

“I want the whole environment to be calming,” she explains. “That’s one of the main reasons we chose these earth-tone colors — and not only that, I feel like her name is very grounded and very earthy, and I wanted her nursery to represent that.”

“I’ve learned not to just buy so much stuff and for things to be so overwhelming,” she adds.

Mowry-Hardrict says “everything is organic” in the room, from the crib sheets and mattress to the stuffed animals, and that adding wooden fixtures throughout was “really important” for herself and husband Cory Hardrict, with whom she also shares 6½-year-old son Cree Taylor.

Another important foundation detail? The fact that her baby girl‘s furniture “can grow” with her. “She can actually use this furniture in her teens if she wants to,” Mowry-Hardrict raves of the light-colored wooden bookshelf and matching dresser (which doubles as a changing table for now).

“What I love about [this furniture is] it’s rustic, it’s organic, as if you’re taking the outside and bringing the outside in,” continues the mom-to-be.

While Mowry-Hardrict’s daughter is going to “come when she wants to come,” one thing she and her husband are confident about is that she’s going to be born under Taurus — the zodiac sign of the bull, which inspired the Sister, Sister alum to affix a basket-weave bull head to the nursery wall.

“What that means is strength. And her name means a little bit of that as well, so you can see that there’s some sort of thread there, tie-ins,” she explains. “I thought that was a nice touch.”

Mowry-Hardrict did pick up one high-tech “other gadget” she is “so excited about” and couldn’t pass up after it came highly recommended by a friend: the SNOO Smart Sleeper bassinet.

“One of my friends just had a baby and he texted me and he was like, ‘Tia, you gotta get this thing called the SNOO,’ ” recalls the actress and lifestyle expert. “He said, ‘It saved our lives!’ and I was like, ‘Okay!’ ”

A self-proclaimed fashionista, Mowry-Hardrict couldn’t wait to show off her daughter’s hyper-organized closet, from her variety of adorable dresses to her many pairs of “shoes, glorious shoes,” as her mom says (nay, sings).

“That is one thing that I’m passing on to my daughter already is her obsession with shoes,” admits the star. “I’m like, ‘I got that for you, baby, I got that.’ ”

A couple of standout items in the baby girl’s wardrobe and accessory collection include a backpack that says “THE FUTURE IS FEMALE,” multiple pint-sized coats, tutus and even one floral-patterned ensemble with matching booties that has a special personal meaning to Mowry-Hardrict.

“I got this outfit because it reminded me of a baby outfit that I wore when I was a baby,” she says. “So when I saw it I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I definitely have to get this for her.’ “