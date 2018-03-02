Tia Mowry-Hardrict is keeping mum on the name choices she and husband Cory Hardrict are debating for their soon-to-arrive baby girl, but one thing’s for sure — whatever they pick won’t be run-of-the-mill.

“We’re juggling between a couple of names right now. We don’t want to reveal it,” Hardrict told PEOPLE Thursday at the 11th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Mowry-Hardrict — who shares son Cree Taylor, 6½, with her husband — says the couple’s daughter will have a similarly uncommon moniker.

“Very unique because Cree is very unique,” she tells PEOPLE of whether they will pick something traditional. “We like unisex names.”

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict Phillip Faraone/Getty

“Names that show some strength and some power behind it,” Hardrict shares. “It has a great meaning. So that’s what we’re looking for.”

“Yes, and he’s the one that names,” says the Sister, Sister alum. “He named Cree and he’s going to name her too.”

“I’ll give you the initial: It’s a C. So that’s what it’s going to be,” he adds.

“And the middle name will be a T for my name, Tia,” explains Mowry-Hardrict, 39. “So it’s C.T.H.”

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Phillip Faraone/Getty

Cree is “very excited” to become a big brother, but according to his mom, he definitely has his reservations about this whole sister thing.

“He’s very excited. I can sense a little bit of jealousy,” Mowry-Hardrict says. “I had her clothes laid out on the bed, and he goes, ‘Mommy, why are my sister’s clothes laid out in the bed? … Did you do that?’ ”

“I’m like, ‘Yes.’ And he goes, ‘Why? See you later!’ I think he’s getting a little jealous of the baby, but we’re trying to make him feel as comfortable as possible.”