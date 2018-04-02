Tia Mowry-Hardrict had a baby shower to remember!

The pregnant actress, 39, celebrated the impending arrival of her baby girl with friends and family, including twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley, at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

“I’m literally still on a high from my baby shower,” Mowry-Hardrict tells PEOPLE about her “whimsical” March 31 party. Dressed in a pink lace dress, the soon-to-be mother of two, who is 34 weeks along, was accompanied by husband Cory and their 6½-year-old son Cree Taylor.

“We chose the boho theme mainly because my husband and I have been looking at a couple of names and have been narrowing down. And we felt like her name fit that theme,” she says. “So we wanted to give some sort of tribute to her already. Cory and I also love the boho styles and everything. It made a lot of sense. The baby shower was in theme with her name.”

Though the initials for her baby girl — C.T.H. — are set in stone, not even the guests knew what the final name will be.

“I learned my lesson, so many people have so many opinions and this is kind of just between you and your husband,” she says. “I’m definitely going to wait, but we did play a game where guests can guess the baby’s name. And some of them were pretty close.”

The boho affair was put together courtesy of celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss, who also shared details from the shower on Instagram. Decorated with pink candles and an assortment of flowers, the popular Beverly Hills restaurant was transformed into a romantic nook filled with twinkly string lights and wooden accessories.

“It was so incredibly beautiful. It was family and friends, it was all intimate. Whenever Cory and I throw a party, we always love it to be intimate,” Mowry-Hardrict explains. “We don’t really look for really big rooms, we look for rooms where people when they sit down they’re gonna have to talk to each other. It’s all about the experience. I’m such a nurturer at heart and it’s like, ‘Yes I want to have a great time,’ but it’s all about everyone else celebrating this amazing moment. Everyone getting in on this celebration so it was full of love and full of tears.”

Mowry-Hardrict also shares that one of the most memorable parts of the baby shower was courtesy of her husband.

“My husband surprised me, I had no idea. He had Kenny Lattimore come and sing. It was special for me because Kenny Lattimore sang at our wedding. He sang ‘For You’ which is the song I walked down the aisle to,” she says of the special song that also commemorated their 10-year anniversary, which is April 20.

“Cory wanted to surprise me with his present. I walked into the room and gasped like, ‘What is happening here?’ and just sang the song. There was not a dry eye in the room. It was just so amazing. It was just wonderful.”

Mowry-Hardrict revealed in January that she and husband Cory are expecting a baby girl. Months before, in November, Mowry-Hardrict announced the couple’s little one on the way, sharing an adorable Instagram photo of her husband and son kissing her baby bump, which was poking out from her leopard print outfit.

But before the baby girl on the way arrives, the expectant Sister, Sister star has been spending time with her son.

“He’s so excited. Basically, what we’re doing we’re getting the nursery ready. And the baby is going to be taking his room because his room is smaller. So he gets to take the bigger room!” Mowry-Hardrict shares.

“He’s just thrilled that he gets to take the bigger room, bigger closet, bigger bathroom. He’s been amazing,” she adds. “He’ll massage my feet. He checks up on me, this is the most concerned kid ever. He’s very, very excited.”

Another family member who is excited to expand their brood is husband Cory.

“Cory is such a hands-on father, he’s so protective of his ‘tribe’ and God knew what he was doing when he gave us a boy first because a girl is going to be worse,” Mowry-Hardrict jokes. “He is so excited, he’s always wanted a baby girl. He’s had visions of having a baby girl, it’s weird. Ever since we got together, he’s always wanted one. He is thrilled, he’s been amazing and so supportive. I feel so very blessed.”

Fans will be able to see more from her baby shower on her YouTube channel, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, on Friday.