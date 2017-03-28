Heiress’ Minnie Mouse Clubhouse: Inside T.I. and Tiny’s Daughter’s Disney-Themed First Birthday Party

There’s a mouse in the house!

Rapper T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris celebrated their youngest daughter Heiress‘ first birthday over the weekend with an all-out, Disney bash.

The party – which was held at Le Bam Studio in Atlanta, Georgia – was themed Minnie Mouse Clubhouse, and featured pink and purple decorations like a mouse-ear shaped balloon arch and a completely bedazzled highchair for the guest of honor.

Even Minnie, Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck stopped by for the family-friendly affair, which was planned by Bella Rose Events.

Heiress wore a sweet onesie and tutu designed by Lulu Bean Glam’s Sparkle Life, while the rest of the blended Harris family donned t-shirts denoting their relationship to the birthday girl and emblazoned with more mouse ears.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In addition to a purple and pink Minnie cake, Iced Out Cakes created adorable, white-iced cupcakes for guests to enjoy.

“Everyone had to come dressed to match the theme, so there was a lot of mouse ears,” Tameka tells PEOPLE, noting that Heiress “loves” Minnie.

She adds, “It was so amazing to have all of her friends and family there to celebrate such a milestone. Heiress is our ‘lucky 7’ and has so much love around her. It was a great day!”

FROM COINAGE: The 7 Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time

Partygoers included T.I. and Tameka’s other children and family, as well as Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, who brought son Ace – who also turned 1 earlier this year – along.

Heiress even had her own VIP section, where she hung out with Ace and basketball star Josh Smith‘s children.

T.I. and Tiny also share two sons: Clifford “King” Joseph III, 12, and Major Philant, 8. The rapper has three other children from previous relationships: sons Messiah Ya’Majesty, 17, and Domani Uriah, 16, and daughter Deyjah Imani, 15. Tiny also has one daughter from a previous relationship, 21-year-old Zonnique Jailee.