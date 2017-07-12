Thomas Rhett Celebrates Babymoon with ‘Smoke Show’ Pregnant Wife Lauren: ‘Can’t Believe We Will Have a Newborn’ Soon

One more trip before three becomes four!

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are down south for a final family adventure before they welcome their second child.

The “Craving You” singer posed with Lauren in front of some crystal clear waters in a new Instagram photo, and had some sweet words for the bikini-clad expectant mom, who is due in August.

“Can’t believe we will have a new born not too long from now,” he wrote. “36 weeks pregnant and 100% smoke show.”

In an earlier photo, Thomas Rhett, 27, showed off his “view this week,” revealing a palm tree-lined yard that is water adjacent.

View this week for some family vacation🙌🏼 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Though it remains unclear where the country couple are vacationing, a post earlier this week from Lauren teased that they were “bringing our girls back to their daddy’s roots.”

She added that the photo had “no filter” – “just south Georgia beauty.”

RELATED GALLERY: Bumps in Bikinis! See Lauren Akins & More Stars Showing Off Their Baby Bellies

bringing our girls back to their daddy's roots 💛 even though one can't exactly see them just yet 🙂 (& no filter. not kidding 🙌🏼 just south georgia beauty 😍) A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

In May, Thomas Rhett and Lauren adopted daughter Willa Gray, 20 months, from Uganda.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Opening up to PEOPLE earlier this year about new fatherhood, Thomas Rhett admitted, “It is very weird to be called ‘Dad’ by a little human being. But it is one of the coolest feelings in the world. Nothing beats that.”

RELATED VIDEO: Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren on Their Adoption Journey

Thomas Rhett and Lauren first met back in the sixth grade, and were friends for years before dating as teens in high school. The pair tied the knot in 2012.