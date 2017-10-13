Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Celebrate 5 Years Married: This Year, We ‘Laughed and Loved Harder Than We Ever Have’

Five years down, a lifetime to go!

Country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins used social media Thursday to express their affection for one another, celebrating half a decade of marriage with sweet coordinating Instagram posts.

“5 years of marriage with this beautiful woman. A lot has changed since our last anniversary,” the “It Goes Like This” singer captioned a family photo featuring the couple and their daughters Ada James, 9 weeks Saturday, and Willa Gray, 23 months.

“We have cried a little but have laughed and loved harder than we ever have,” added Thomas Rhett, 27. “Love you baby! Here’s to so many more. You + me😍”

Lauren, 27, posted a throwback snap of the twosome in their wedding-day garb, sharing an intimate moment in front of a gorgeous tree-lined landscape. “5 years ago tonight babe 💛 if this is 5 years, can’t wait to see what forever looks like 😘,” she wrote. “I love you so much 💛💛”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Also, happy 2 months to this precious little 🎃 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

my sweet little cozy buddies on my flight home today, they did so good😩💗💗 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Thomas Rhett “Taking It One Day at a Time” When Balancing Work and Family: There’s Never a “Perfect Time” to Have Kids

The new parents of two have definitely had their hands full over the past six months, but they wouldn’t have it any other way. Opening up to PEOPLE for an exclusive interview and family photoshoot in September, Lauren and Thomas Rhett admitted they were a little overwhelmed — but determined.

“The moment we look at our calendars, it really does stress us out,” said the musician of balancing family time with the promo schedule for his new album Life Changes. “But if Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean can do it, we can do it!”

how we feel about Willa Gray's first official day of school 💙💙💙 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

5 years of marriage with this beautiful woman. A lot has changed since our last anniversary. We have cried a little but have laughed and loved harder than we ever have. Love you baby! Here's to so many more. You + me😍 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Reveals the Emotional Way She Told Her Daughters She Was Pregnant

RELATED: Inside Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ Sweet – with “Not Too Much Pink” – Rooms for Daughters Ada and Willa

The family of four paid a special visit to Ladder Co. 25 on the 16-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, paying tribute to the FDNY on Instagram. Willa even got to wear her own plastic firefighter hat and sit in a firetruck.

“Meeting some of the men and women who serve our country, some of them who even served our country on that day 16 years ago, and seeing the photos of those who lost their lives from Ladder 25 on 9/11 was so surreal,” Lauren captioned one Instagram post featuring herself and Willa.

She added, “God bless the first responders of New York City and our country,” thanking Ladder 25 for “having us and showing our girl around.”