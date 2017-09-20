Thomas Rhett’s Wife Jokes Daughter Willa Gray Gave Her a New Haircut: ‘Mama Needed Less Hair!’

Lauren Akins has a new assistant for when she goes to the salon!

The mother of two — and wife of country star Thomas Rhett — debuted her new short haircut on Instagram Tuesday, along with photograph featuring 21-month-old daughter Willa Gray.

“Willa Gray got into my scissors this morning,” Akins, 27, jokingly wrote along with a flushed face emoji. “We just had a day date at @thedryhousenashville and Ali chopped over a FOOT off my hair #mamaneededlesshair #ifeelfreeeeeee,” she continued, adding that she will be donating her tresses to Pantene’s Beautiful Lengths campaign to create real-hair wigs for women with cancer.

In a montage shared by Dry House, Akins showed off the before and after hair transformation as she held Willa Gray in her arms. The toddler, who recently had her first day of school, clutched onto her mother’s ponytail that was cut off while enjoying a lollipop.

Akins and Rhett have been doing their best to balance family time with the singer’s grueling promo schedule since adopting 21-month-old daughter Willa Gray from Uganda in May and welcoming baby Ada James on Aug. 12.

Recently, the mother of two surprised her husband by bringing both daughters on stage during a recent concert.

“It’s not like there ever is a perfect time to have kids, or a perfect time to put out a record,” Rhett told PEOPLE about work-life balance. “We just happen to be doing both at the exact same time! We keep going back to ‘Take it one day at a time.’ ”