Southern Charm! See the Gorgeous Photos from Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Adorable Family Maternity Shoot

PICTURE PERFECT

"We have had so much rain in Nashville lately and we had to reschedule this session three times," Paisley wrote of the photos on her blog. "I was worried the baby was going to join us before we had the chance to do maternity pictures, but so thankful that when I met up with them last week, it was a beautiful and dry Nashville afternoon and baby was still in Lauren's belly!"

There's still time, however – Lauren is 36 weeks along, and due in August.