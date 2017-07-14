Maternity
Southern Charm! See the Gorgeous Photos from Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Adorable Family Maternity Shoot
Thomas Rhett, wife Lauren and their daughter Willa were photographed in Nashville ahead of the impending arrival of their new addition – another baby girl
FAMILY FIRST
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' little family is getting a new member very soon – but their days as a trio have now been forever memorialized through a stunning maternity photoshoot by Nashville photographer Julie Paisley.
Check out the beautiful photos of Thomas Rhett, Lauren and their 20-month-old daughter Willa Gray.
PICTURE PERFECT
"We have had so much rain in Nashville lately and we had to reschedule this session three times," Paisley wrote of the photos on her blog. "I was worried the baby was going to join us before we had the chance to do maternity pictures, but so thankful that when I met up with them last week, it was a beautiful and dry Nashville afternoon and baby was still in Lauren's belly!"
There's still time, however – Lauren is 36 weeks along, and due in August.
GEORGIA PEACH
Lauren discovered she was pregnant not long after she and Thomas Rhett decided to adopt daughter Willa from Uganda.
The 27-year-old told PEOPLE earlier this year, "We tried to get pregnant for a little bit before. It was a good chunk of time and our family is extremely fertile, so I was expecting it to happen easily. I was like, 'Maybe this is the Lord's way of telling me adoption is what he wants me to do.' And I was okay with that."
PARTY OF THREE
It was during a trip to Tanzania that Lauren took a pregnancy test and got the good news.
"It's funny to me how we tried so hard and then we didn't try at all and it happened!" Lauren told PEOPLE in February. "We feel like it's all part of the plan."
ALL HANDS
Little Willa Gray arrived home from Uganda in May.
At the time, Lauren told PEOPLE, "It felt like a dream. I've dreamed of us all being on the same continent for so long. It finally feels like everyone is where they're supposed to be."
ALL EYES ON YOU
The couple – who were high school sweethearts – had to adjust to full-time parenting quickly.
Thomas Rhett previously told PEOPLE that during the day Willa "never stops moving!"
SHE'S GOT THE GLOW
Willa's name has a special meaning, Lauren previously revealed to PEOPLE.
Thomas Rhett's grandfather's name was Willard. Lauren's younger brother's name is Grayson, which inspired Willa's middle name: Gray.
A HAPPY MAN
Lauren wrote on Instagram that the photos from the shoot make her "so happy" – especially the ones of just her and Thomas Rhett, because, "we haven't done personal photos since our wedding almost 5 years ago."
"And I just realllyyyyy do like him a lot & we're not dressed up on a red carpet with a bunch of fancy clothes and make up – just me and him on the farm in our happy place."
DREAM TEAM
Added Lauren on Instagram, "This is us in our real life and I looooovveee it (although maybe next time we do personal photos I'd like to not be 40 lbs over my normal weight hahah)."
She gushed of Thomas Rhett, "I love you honey! Best baby daddy a girl could ever dream of."
DADDY'S GIRL
Thomas Rhett is already totally transfixed by his little girl.
"It is very weird to be called 'Dad' by a little human being," he told PEOPLE in May. "But it is one of the coolest feelings in the world. Nothing beats that."
FAMILY TIES
Thomas Rhett initially told PEOPLE that he was "terrified" about having a little girl – now girls!
"When she turns 13, 14, 15 and starts dating, that terrifies me pretty hard, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there," he shared. "Three days ago was the first kick. It was pretty surreal to me. That made it all real!"
BUMP IT UP
During the early days of her pregnancy, Lauren suffered from morning sickness.
"I've been so sick," she told PEOPLE at the time. "On our way to the Grammys, Thomas Rhett was like, 'Honey, you look beautiful' and I had this look on my face and he was like, 'Do you feel sick?' I was like, ‘Yeah — and I'm just praying I'm not about to throw up again before we go on the red carpet!' "
PROUD PARENTS
"I'm really just pumped to see what they're into," Thomas Rhett told PEOPLE at the 2017 ACMs. "Two kids, do they want to do music, do they want play guitar or do they want to play soccer? I'm excited to indulge in whatever they're excited in. I can't wait to see them on the side of the stage with their little headphones on."
LOVING LIFE
Wrote Lauren on Instagram of this image, "I think I'm a little obsessed with our growing family."
CUTE COUPLE
At the ACMs this year, Thomas Rhett told reporters that he was admittedly nervous about fatherhood.
"I'm really nervous about being a dad but I also can't wait to indulge in my children's lives and see what they're interested in. That's my next goal, is to figure out how to be a dad," he explained at the time.
SOUTHERN BELLE
Fears aside, Willa is her parents' pride and joy.
Gushed Thomas Rhett on Instagram, "The Lord blessed us with the most amazing little girl we could have ever dreamed of and we can't wait to watch her grow up!"