Southern Belles! At Home with Thomas Rhett, Wife Lauren Akins and Daughters Ada James and Willa Gray
“She’s starting to realize that Ada is part of the family and that’s her sister,” Thomas Rhett tells PEOPLE of his 22-month-old, Willa Gray
By Eileen Finan and Jen Juneau•@wordswithjen
'The Most Miraculous Thing I've Ever Seen': Why 'Squeamish' Thomas Rhett Is Glad He Watched Ada James' Delivery
1 of 7
A HAPPY MAN (AND HIS GIRLS)
"I want them to grow up to be as best of friends as humanly possible," country star Thomas Rhett tells PEOPLE for this week's issue of his daughters: Ada James, 3 weeks, and Willa Gray, 22 months.
Starring in a gorgeous photo spread shot by Julie Paisley with wife Lauren Akins and their girls, the 27-year-old singer adds, "I think they're going to be inseparable as they get older, so we're excited for that."
2 of 7
LEARNING THE ROPES
"The first night it was just us and the dogs," Lauren recalls of coming home from the hospital, explaining that she and Thomas Rhett had a lot of help from family leading up to Ada's birth but wanted to handle the first 24 hours at home as a family of four.
"And we did it," she adds. "We kind of alternated getting up with [Ada] when she would cry and we were tired, but we woke up and we were like, 'We did it!' "
3 of 7
LIFE CHANGES
Though Thomas Rhett originally didn't plan to witness Ada's delivery first hand, he changed his mind on a whim.
"I promised myself I wasn't going to watch," he explains. "And then I got a little glimpse from this mirror that was set up and I was like, 'Well, I'm invested now.' "
"When I saw Ada come into the world, it was literally the most miraculous thing I’ve ever seen," the new father of two recalls.
4 of 7
PASSING IT ON
Willa is taking her big-sister duties in stride, but also already has a strong personality of her own — which may one day translate to a career in entertainment, just like Dad.
"I feel like I can already tell what she's going to be like when she's 15 years old," Thomas Rhett says of his older daughter. "I think she's going to dominate every relationship she's in. I think she's going to be president of her class. She loves the spotlight – she is a ham of a little girl."
Adds the proud papa, "Every time someone meets her, they'll be like, 'She's the smartest girl I've ever met.' "
5 of 7
FINDING THE BALANCE
Thomas Rhett's newest album Life Changes is set for a Sept. 8 release, and the singer admits juggling promo and his new life as a dad of two has been challenging.
"Lauren keeps going back to taking it one day at a time and really that's all you can do," he says, joking, "But if Luke Bryan can do it, if Charles Kelley can do it, if Jason Aldean can do it, then we can do it."
One secret? Knowing it may not always be easy, and being okay with that reality. "It's not like we're embarking on something that no one else has ever done," Thomas Rhett says. "And it's not like there ever is a perfect time to have kids or a perfect time to put out a record – we just happen to be doing both at the exact same time."
6 of 7
SISTERLY SMOOCHES
"She kept wanting to grab her hand," Lauren says of Willa's initial reaction to her baby sister. "And she leaned down and kissed her and started rubbing her and then grabbed her hand."
"But then when she realized the baby was coming home with us, then she was like, 'I don't know how I feel about Ada … or Mommy,' " Lauren adds. "But it was sweet initially."
Thomas Rhett is optimistic about the evolution of his daughters' relationship, though. "Every day ... she's starting to realize that Ada is part of the family and that's her sister," he explains of Willa.
7 of 7
THE FAB FOUR
It's been almost four months since the couple brought Willa home from Uganda. And while the days have come with their challenges, they are eternally grateful.
" 'Whoa, this is really cool. This is what we've been preparing for for over a year,' " Lauren recalls of her and Thomas Rhett's moment of realization their first day home with both girls.
"With the adoption process and all that's happened, it's like we finally got there and look how beautiful our girls are and how happy everybody is," she says. "That, to me, was such a small moment, but it just brings me so much peace and happiness to know that's where we're at."
