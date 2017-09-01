Southern Belles! At Home with Thomas Rhett, Wife Lauren Akins and Daughters Ada James and Willa Gray

FINDING THE BALANCE

Thomas Rhett's newest album Life Changes is set for a Sept. 8 release, and the singer admits juggling promo and his new life as a dad of two has been challenging.

"Lauren keeps going back to taking it one day at a time and really that's all you can do," he says, joking, "But if Luke Bryan can do it, if Charles Kelley can do it, if Jason Aldean can do it, then we can do it."

One secret? Knowing it may not always be easy, and being okay with that reality. "It's not like we're embarking on something that no one else has ever done," Thomas Rhett says. "And it's not like there ever is a perfect time to have kids or a perfect time to put out a record – we just happen to be doing both at the exact same time."